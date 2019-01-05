CRETE, Neb. -- Dordt won its fifth straight game and eighth in its last nine with an 86-69 Great Plains Athletic Conference triumph over Doane in college women's basketball action here Saturday.
Annie Rhinesmith posted a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Defenders, now 15-4 overall and 8-3 in the GPAC. Rachel Evavold led Dordt with 20 points, while freshman Jordan Van Maanen came off the bench to contribute 14 points.
The Defenders stretched a three-point lead at the end of the first quarter to 12 at halftime, outscoring Doane 24-15 in the second quarter. Dordt made 23 of 30 free throws and Doane went to the line 30 times, making 15.
Haylee Heits tossed in a game-high 24 points, but Doane (3-15) remained winless in 11 GPAC games.
DORDT (86)
Erika Feenstra 1-4 3-3 5, Siennah Stamness 1-5 2-4 4, Ebby Prewitt 0-2 0-0 0, Annie Rhinesmith 7-14 2-3 17, Rachel Evavold 7-14 6-7 20, Kenzie Bousema 3-4 1-1 7, Baylee Tetzlaff 2-4 0-0 6, Mari Smitsdorff 2-2 0-0 4, Jordyn Van Maanen 5-7 4-6 14, Mya Chmielweski 2-4 3-4 7, Kenzie Cunard 0-0 2-2 2, Makayla DeYoung 0-2 0-1 0. Totals 30-62 23-30 86.
DOANE (69)
Cassandra Vasa 3-6 1-4 7, Emma Areman 3-7 3-5 9, McKenzie Beach 5-7 1-5 14, Lauren Schmidt 2-4 0-2 4, Haylee Heits 9-20 2-5 24, Mayme Conroy 1-7 2-4 5, Cheyenne Ostrander 0-1 0-0 0, Lauren Mitteis 0-1 2-4 2, Hannan Core 0-0 2-2 2, Sidney Blackburn 0-3 0-0 0, Nicole White 0-4 2-2 2. Totals 23-60 15-33 69.
Dordt;15;24;25;22;--;86
Doane;12;15;19;23;--;69
3-point shots – Dordt 3-17 (Stamness 0-3, Prewitt 0-2, Rhinesmith 1-5, Evavold 0-1, Tetzlaff 2-3, Van Maanen 0-1, Chmielweski 0-1, DeYoung 0-1), Doane 8-23 (Areman 0-3, Beach 3-4, Heits 4-12, Conroy 1-1, Mitteis 0-1, Blackburn 0-2). Fouled out – Feenstra, Vasa. Rebounds – Dordt 45 (Rhinesmith 10), Doane 34 (Heits 7). Assists – Dordt 10 (Evavold 2, Van Maanen 2), Doane 13 (Areman 5). Turnovers – Dordt 17, Doane 17. Total fouls – Dordt 29, Doane 28.
WAYNE STATE 76, SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA 74: Maggie Lowe hit a go-ahead layup with 33.8 seconds left and the Wildcats went on to earn a win in a Northern Sun Conference women's basketball game played in Marshall, Minn. Saturday.
Erin Nordling scored 18 points and Halley Bussy 17 to lead Wayne State (9-5 overall and 4-4 NSIC). Kylie Hammer came off the bench to add 12 points while Brittany Bongartz had a double-double with 11 points and a game-high 10 rebounds. Sadie Stetler and Abuk Akoi had 17 points apiece to lead Southwest (6-7 overall and 3-5 NSIC).
WAYNE STATE (76)
Erin Norling 8-13 0-0 18, Halley Busse 5-10 4-4 17, Kylie Hammer 5-9 0-0 12, Brittany Bongartz 3-6 5-7 11, Maggie Lowe 3-7 0-0 7, Andrea Larson 2-8 0-0 4, Haley Vesey 1-8 0-0 3, Taylor Reiner 1-1 0-0 2, Amelia Ivester 1-4 0-0 2, Autumn Mlinar 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-66 9-11 76.
SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA (74)
Sadie Stelter 6-12 1-2 17, Abuk Akoi 7-15 3-4 17, Caleigh Rodning 5-12 3-3 13, Erin Baxter 5-12 0-0 11, Meleah Reinhart 3-7 2-2 10, Sara Teske 2-5 0-0 4, Jenna Borchers 1-3 0-0 2, Sarah Buysse 0-2 0-0 0, Emily Buysse 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-69 9-11 74.
Wayne State,21,21,22,12,-,76
Southwest Minnesota,17,22,22,13,-,74
3-point shooting - Wayne State 9-25 (Busse 3-6, Hammer 2-5, Norling 2-4, Lowe 1-4, Vesey 1-5, Larson
0-1), Southwest Minnesota 7-17 (Stelter 4-6, Reinhart 2-2, Baxter 1-3, Borchers 0-2, Sarah Buysse 0-2, Emily Buysse 0-1, Rodning 0-1). Fouled out - None. Rebounds - Wayne State 40 (Bongartz 10), Southwest Minnesota 39 (Rodning 8). Assists - Wayne State 18 (Norling 7), Southwest Minnesota 14 (Rodning 5). Total fouls - Wayne State 16, Southwest Minnesota 14.
LUTHER 69, BUENA VISTA 66: Laura Hamilton hit a game-tying lay up with 51 seconds left and the Norse held on for a win in an American Rivers Conference women's basketball game played in Storm Lake Saturday.
The Beavers trailed by as many as 17 points in the first half but rallied after the intermission and eventually took the lead 58-56 after a Holly Schneider 3-pointer with 7:39 left in regulation.
Erin Gerke had 21 points while Schneider added 16 and Destiney Einerwold 10 for the Beavers (5-9 overall and 0-5 ARC). Sarah Holtz had 20 points to lead Luther (5-7 overall and 3-1 ARC).
LUTHER (69)
Sarah Holtz 8-12 3-4 20, Madison Spence 8-13 1-2 17, Kaylee Parks 6-11 2-2 15, Laura Hamilton 2-6 3-4 7, Erin Saemrow 2-5 1-2 5, Madilyn Heinke 1-3 0-0 2, Anna Edel 0-2 2-2 2, Kristen Elliott 0-0 1-2 1, Brittney Sjulstad 0-0 0-0 0, Coranda Vickerman 0-3 0-0 0, Maggie Anderson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-57 13-18 69.
BUENA VISTA (66)
Erin Gerke 8-12 4-5 21, Holly Schneider 5-11 5-7 16, Destiny Einerwold 5-11 0-2 10, Jennifer Schneider 2-6 2-2 7, Morgan Muhlbauer 3-11 0-1 6, Cassy Miller 2-2 0-0 4, Jenn Poots 0-1 2-2 2, Hannah Appleseth 0-4 0-0 0, McKenna Whitehill 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 25-61 13-19 66.
Luther;19;23;14;13;-;69
Buena Vista;15;13;22;16;-;66
3-point goals - Luther 2-9 (Holtz 1-1, Parks 1-2, Hamilton 0-1, Saemrow 0-1, Edel, Anna 0-2, Anderson, Maggie 0-2), Buena Vista 3-12 (Schneider 1-4, Schneider 1-2, Gerke 1-3, Poots 0-1, Einerwold 0-2). Fouled out - None. Rebounds - Luther 37 (Holtz 9), Buena Vista 35 (Schneider 8). Assists - Luther 18 (Hamilton 5), Buena Vista 14 (Schneider 5). Total fouls - Luther 21, Buena Vista 19.