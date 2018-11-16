WHEATON, Ill. – Maleha Motter and Alexis Nall both recorded double-doubles as the Hanover women’s basketball team defeated Buena Vista 69-64 at the Beth Baker Classic here Friday.
Motter finished with 13 points and 16 rebounds while Nall had 16 points and 10 rebounds. Katie Hartman had 10 points for Hanover (1-0).
Erin Gerke scored 11 points for Buena Vista (1-1) and Erin Streit added 10.
Hanover took the lead for good on a Hartman layup with 9:05 left in the game at 51-50. Buena Vista trimmed the lead to one again at 63-62 on a Gerke layup with 1:04 left in the game, but never got any closer.
BUENA VISTA (64)
McKenna Whitehill 2-5 0-0 4, Holly Schneider 2-6 1-2 6, Hannah Appleseth 1-4 1-2 3, Jennifer Schneider 1-7 1-4 3, Morgan Muhlbauer 4-8 0-1 8, Erin Gerke 4-11 0-0 11, Destiny Einerwold 4-8 0-0 8, Cassy Miller 3-4 0-0 9, Erin Streit 3-4 2-2 10, Jenn Poots 1-3 0-0 2, Jade Cunningham 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-61 5-11 64.
HANOVER (69)
Claire Cromer 2-13 2-2 6, Katie Hartman 4-8 2-2 10, Alexis Nall 6-12 4-4 16, Brooke Todd 3-6 2-4 8, Maleha Motter 4-12 5-8 13, Kristin Mills 1-3 0-0 3, Macy Walker 0-4 0-0 0, McKenzie Messmore 1-4 0-0 3, Avery Chezem 1-3 3-4 6, Savannah Courtney 2-5 0-0 4, Holly Kallmeyer 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-71 18-24 69.
Buena Vista;11;17;19;17;-;64
Hanover;11;14;24;20;-;69
3-point goals – BV 9-22 (Whitehill 0-2, H. Schneider 1-2, Appleseth 0-1, J. Schneider 0-3, Gerke 3-5, Einerwold 0-1, Miller 3-4, Streit 2-3, Cunningham 0-1), Hanover 3-16 (Cromer 0-6, Hartman 0-2, Todd 0-1, Motter 0-1, Mills 1-1, Walker 0-2, Messmore 1-2, Chezem 1-1). Fouled out – BV (H. Schneider). Rebounds – BV 44 (J. Schneider 8, Muhlbauer 8), Hanover 42 (Motter 16). Assists – BV 18 (Gerke 8), Hanover 10 (three with 2). Turnovers – BV 28, Hanover 13. Total fouls – BV 21, Hanover 14.
TRUMAN STATE 67, WAYNE STATE 58: Brooke Bailey scored 16 points as the Truman State women’s basketball team defeated Wayne State 67-58 in the Quincy Subway tip-off tournament on Friday in Quincy, Ill.
Rachel Edmundson finished with 14 points for Truman State (4-0). Maddie Re pulled down 13 rebounds.
Erin Norling scored 16 points for Wayne State (2-1) and Halley Busse added 14.
TRUMAN STATE (67)
Brooke Bailey 4-8 6-6 16, Sloane Totta 2-11 0-0 5, Tiffany Davenport 1-6 0-0 3, Rachel Edmundson 4-10 3-4 14, Katie Jaseckas 2-8 1-2 5, Mackenzie Jerks 0-4 0-0 0, Maddie Re 3-5 0-0 6, Rachel Steinhoff 0-2 0-0 0, Maya Mouton 2-2 0-0 4, Mackenzie Bray 0-0 0-0 0, Allison Thomas 3-5 8-11 14.
WAYNE STATE (58)
Maggie Lowe 2-8 0-0 5, Erin Norling 5-15 4-4 16, Halley Busse 4-9 5-5 14, Taylor Reiner 1-3 0-2 2, Andrea Larson 3-9 0-0 8, Haley Vesey 3-7 0-0 8, Kylie Hammer 1-4 3-4 5, Taylor Wangerin 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 19-58 12-15 58.
Truman State;11;14;23;19;-;67
Wayne State;10;17;13;18;-;58
3-point goals – TSU 7-29 (Bailey 2-5, Totta 1-6, Davenport 1-6, Edmundson 3-6, Jaseckas 0-1, Jerks 0-4, Steinhoff 0-1), WSC 8-24 (Lowe 1-5, Norling 2-4, Busse 1-4, Larson 2-4, Vesey 2-5, Hammer 0-2). Fouled out – none. Rebounds – TSU 40 (Re 13), WSC 37 (Norling 10). Assists – TSU 16 (Davenport 5), WSC 12 (Lowe 4). Turnovers – TSU 12, WSC 19. Total fouls – TSU 17, WSC 22.