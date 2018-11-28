SEWARD, Neb. – Morningside College upended NCAA Division II top-ranked Concordia 84-75 here Wednesday, snapping Concordia’s 40-game home women’s basketball winning streak.
The eighth-ranked Mustangs (7-1, 5-1) got a combined 35 points and 14 rebounds off the bench from Skyler Snider, Alexandra Gill and Kailey Burke.
Snider, a junior from Kearney, Nebraska, tossed in a team-high 17 points to go along with seven rebounds. Gill contributed 11 points and five rebounds and Burke seven points and two caroms.
Morningside’s Sydney Hupp posted a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Sierra Mitchell wound up with 14 points, while Tayte Hansen came off the bench to nail three 3-pointers and score nine points.
Concordia (9-1, 5-1) got a game-high 18 points from Quinn Wragge, who also grabbed 11 rebounds. Philomena Lammers finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds.
The Bulldogs, national runners-up last season, led 23-20 after one quarter and 45-38 at halftime. Morningside scored the final five points of the third quarter to pull within 60-58, then took the lead for good on a 3-pointer by Mitchell with 5:48 left in the game, 67-64.
A 3-pointer by MacKenzie Helman with 2:13 remaining pulled Concordia to within 74-73, but Hupp scored to start a 5-0 Morningside spurt, capped by a Jordyn Moser free throw with 30 seconds left.
Morningside was 22-for-28 from the free throw line while Concordia shot just seven charity tosses, making six. The Bulldogs shot just 29 percent from the field in the second half.
MORNINGSIDE (84)
Sydney Hupp 5-11 1-2 11, Sophia Peppers 2-4 0-0 4, Jordyn Moser 1-10 6-6 8, Sierra Mitchell 5-16 2-2 14, Grace Meyer 0-2 0-0 0, Tayte Hansen 3-4 0-0 9, Mady Maly 0-4 3-4 3, Faith Meyer 0-1 0-0 0, Skyler Snider 7-11 3-4 17, Kailey Burke 1-2 5-7 7, Alexandra Gill 4-4 2-3 11. Totals 28-69 22-28 84.
CONCORDIA (75)
Quinn Wragge 9-19 0-0 18, Philomena Lammers 6-9 1-1 13, Riley Sibbel 0-2 0-0 0, Taylor Cockerill 3-12 4-4 11, Grace Barry 3-13 0-0 6, Delani Fahey 0-2 0-0 0, MacKenzie Helman 4-9 0-0 12, Mackenzie Koepke 2-4 0-0 6, Colby Duvel 4-9 1-2 9. Totals 31-79 6-7 75.
Morningside;20;18;20;26;--;84
Concordia;23;22;15;15;--;75
3-point shots – Morningside 6-23 (Peppers 0-1, Moser 0-2, Mitchell 2-10, G. Meyer 0-2, Hansen 3-4, Maly 0-2, Snider 0-1, Gill 0-1), Concordia 7-30 (Wragge 0-4, Lammers 0-1, Sibbel 0-1, Cockerill 1-5, Barry 0-3, Fahey 0-2, Helman 4-9, Koepke 2-4, Duvel 0-1). Fouled out – Helman. Rebounds – Morningside 52 (Hupp 10), Concordia 40 (Wragge 11, Lammers 11). Assists – Morningside 16 (Three players with 3), Concordia 19 (Barry 11). Turnovers – Morningside 21, Concordia 15. Total fouls – Morningside 15, Concordia 23.
NORTHWESTERN 91, DORDT 84: Kassidy De Jong scored 28 points to lead No. 5 Northwestern past Dordt 91-84 in a Great Plains Athletic Conference women's basketball game played at the Bultman Center Wednesday evening.
Sammy Blum also chipped in 19 points while Haley Birks and Darbi Gustafson each added 16 for the Raiders (8-1 overall and 4-1 GPAC).
Erika Feenstra had a career night for No. 15 Dordt, breaking the school record for points in a game with 43. The previous mark of 40 was set by Jacque Van Leeuwen in a game against Briar Cliff in 1986. Annie Rheinsmith also scored 15 points and Rachel Evavold 13 for Dordt (7-3 overall and 2-3 GPAC).
DORDT (84)
Kenzie Bousema 0-3 1-2 1, Rachel Evavold 6-9 1-2 13, Annie Rhinesmith 5-15 2-2 15, Payton Harmsen 1-8 2-2 5, Ebby Prewitt 0-1 0-0 0, Baylee Tetzlaff 0-3 0-0 0, Siennah Stamness 2-6 0-2 4, Erika Feenstra 17-22 9-14 43, Makayla DeYoung 1-2 0-2 2, Mya Chmielewski 0-0 0-0 0, Jordyn VanMaanen 0-0 1-2 1, Mari Smitsdorff 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-70 16-28 84
NORTHWESTERN (91)
Breana Schuiteman 0-4 4-4 4, Taylor VanderVelde 0-1 0-0 0, Sammy Blum 6-11 4-7 19, Jada Cunningham 1-3 2-3 4, Kassidy De Jong 10-17 7-10 28, Alexis Toering 2-8 0-2 4, Darbi Gustafson 6-14 4-6 16, Haley Birks 7-15 2-4 16. Totals 32-73 23-36 91
Dordt;23;23;16;22;-;84
Northwestern;21;28;22;20;-;91
3-point shooting:Dordt 4-20 (Rhinesmith 3-10, Harmsen 1-7, Tetzlaff 0-1, Feenstra 0-2), Northwestern 4-18 (Schuiteman 0-2, Blum 3-8, De Jong 1-7, Birks 0-1). Rebounds: Dordt 46 (Evavold 10), Northwestern 46 (De Jong 10). Fouls: Dordt 29, Northwestern 23. Fouled out: Evavold, Harmsen, Stamness. Assists: Dordt 11 (Rhinesmith 4), Northwestern 14 (Cunningham 6). Turnovers: Dordt 16, Northwestern 15.
COE 86, BUENA VISTA 56: Coe rolled to an 86-56 American River Conference victory over Buena Vista Wednesday in Storm Lake.
Destiny Einerwold and Erin Gerke scored 12 points each for Buena Vista (3-3), which was playing its conference opener. Coe (2-1, 1-0) had five players reach double figures, led by Madeline Wilkins with 17 points.
Coe raced to a 19-9 lead after one quarter and led 46-23 at halftime. The Kohawks shot 62 percent from the field and Buena Vista 27 percent.
COE (86)
Rylee Claussen 4-7 0-1 8, Sydney Schroder 2-3 0-0 5, Jackie Feldt 5-7 4-4 14, Madeline Wilkins 6-11 0-0 17, Destiny Smith 5-10 1-2 11, Janielle Cobler 0-0 0-0 0, Mallory Hillman 0-0 0-0 0, Jamie Feldt 7-7 0-2 14, LaMia Sisk 0-0 0-2 0, Brynn Bodermann 2-3 0-0 4, Marly Bussa 4-6 0-0 10, Taylor Huber 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 36-58 6-14 86.
BUENA VISTA (56)
Destiny Einerwold 5-8 0-0 12, McKenna Whitehill 1-9 4-5 6, Holly Schneider 1-11 0-0 2, Jennifer Schneider 2-7 3-4 8, Morgan Muhlbauer 0-6 4-10 4, Erin Gerke 4-8 2-2 12, Cassy Miller 1-2 0-0 3, Erin Streit 1-4 2-2 4, Jenn Poots 0-1 0-0 0, Hannah Appleseth 1-3 0-0 2, Christina Schauer 0-0 0-0 0, Nicole Lange 0-2 0-0 0, Kiara Sporrer 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 17-62 15-23 56.
Coe;19;27;22;18;--;86
Buena Vista;9;14;23;10;--;56
3-point shots – Coe 8-16 (Schroder 1-1, Wilkins 5-8, D. Smith 0-1, K. Smith 0-2, Bussa 2-4), Buena Vista 7-25 (Einerwold 2-3, Whitehill 0-5, H. Schneider 0-3, J. Schneider 1-5, Gerke 2-3, Miller 1-2, Streit 0-1, Appleseth 0-1, Lange 0-1, Sporrer 1-1). Fouled out – H. Schneider. Rebounds – Coe 46 (Feldt 10), Buena Vista 30 (Muhlbauer 7). Assists – Coe 31 (Schroder 10), Buena Vista 13 (Appleseth 3). Turnovers – Coe 24, Buena Vista 19.