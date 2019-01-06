SEWARD, Neb. -- Concordia, ranked No. 3 in NAIA Division II, scored 30 points against Northwestern, No. 5 in D-II, in the first quarter to gain an edge on the Red Raiders. Northwestern made it a one-point game going into halftime but Concordia bounced back with a 29-point third quarter and held on for a 93-85 victory on Saturday.
Northwestern suffered only its second loss of the season, falling to 15-2 overall and 9-2 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Concordia improved to 15-2 overall and 9-2 in the GPAC.
Kassidy De Jong led the Red Raiders with 16 points, eight rebound and four assists. Sammy Blum had 14 points and Haley Birks had 12 points and five rebounds. Anna Kiel had 12 points and seven rebounds off the bench and Jada Cunningham scored 12 points off the bench.
Philomena Lammers led Concordia with 19 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three blocks. Quinn Wragge had 15 points and Colby Duvel had 13 points and four steals off the bench. Grace Barry had 12 points and eight assists and Taylor Cockerill had 11 points.
NORTHWESTERN 85 (15-2, 9-2)
Haley Birks 6-12 0-0 12. Darbi Gustafson 3-6 2-2 8. Breana Schuiteman 2-5 0-0 6. Sammy Blum 5-7 2-2 14. Kassidy De Jong 7-15 1-1 16. Taylor VanderVelde 1-2 0-0 2. Anna Kiel 5-9 2-4 12. Jada Cunningham 4-8 1-2 12. Alexis Toering 1-2 -1-1 3. Totals 34-66 9-12 85.
CONCORDIA 93 (15-2, 9-2)
Quinn Wragge 7-13 0-0 16. Philemena Lammers 7-12 5-8 19. Riley Sibbel 2-5 0-0 5. Taylor Cockerill 3-7 4-8 11. Grace Barry 6-12 0-0 12. Delani Fahey 0-1 0-0 0. Mackenzie Helman 3-8 0-0 9. MacKenzie Koepke 3-4 0-0 9. Colby Duvel 3-8 7-7 13. Taryn Schuette 0-1 0-0 0. Elsie Aslesen 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 34-74 16-23.
Three-point goals - Concordia 9-21 (Helman 3-7, Koepke 3-4, Wragge 1-1, Sibbel 1-3, Cockerill 1-3, Fahey 0-1, Schuette 0-1, Aslesen 0-1), Northwestern 8-21 (Cunningham 3-5, Schuiteman 2-5, Blum 2-3, De Jong 1-5, Birks 0-2, VanderVelde 0-1). Rebounds - Northwestern 47 (De Jong 8), Concordia 31 (TEAM 9). Assists - Concordia 20 (Barry 8), Northwestern 19 (De Jong 4). Personal fouls - Concordia 16, Northwestern 17. Turnovers - Concordia 13, Northwestern 31.
Halftime: Concordia 44, Northwestern 43.