VERMILLION, S.D. | Allison Arens made 12 of 14 free throws and scored 18 points as the South Dakota women’s basketball team posted a 55-49 non-conference win over Green Bay at the Coyote Sports Center Saturday.
Madison McKeever finished with 11 points for USD (7-1) and Hannah Sjerven pulled down 11 rebounds.
Frankie Wurtz scored 16 points for Green Bay (3-4).
USD outrebounded Green Bay 43-22, but the Coyotes won, despite 23 turnovers.
GREEN BAY (49)
Mackenzie Wolf 0-3 0-0 0, Jen Wellnitz 2-9 4-4 8, Frankie Wurtz 5-13 4-6 16, Laken James 1-4 0-0 3, Carly Mohns 3-5 1-2 7, Hailey Oskey 0-0 1-2 1, Anna Brecht 1-3 0-0 3, Meghan Pingel 1-3 0-0 2, Lyndsey Robson 1-4 3-4 5, Madison Wolf 2-10 0-0 4. Totals 16-54 13-18 49.
SOUTH DAKOTA (55)
Taylor Frederick 1-7 0-0 3, Allison Arens 3-4 12-14 18, Chloe Lamb 2-6 2-2 6, Madison McKeever 3-9 4-4 11, Ciara Duffy 1-5 2-2 5, Liv Korngable 0-1 2-2 2, Monica Arens 2-4 0-0 5, Regan Sankey 0-0 0-0 0, Hannah Skerven 1-4 3-6 5. Totals 13-40 25-30 55.
Green Bay;7;12;14;16;-;49
South Dakota;13;8;17;17;-;55
3-point goals – Green Bay 4-17 (Wellnitz 0-2, Wurtz 2-5, James 1-1, Mohns 0-1, Brecht 1-3, Pingel 0-1, Robson 0-3, Wolf 0-1), South Dakota 4-19 (Frederick 1-4, Lamb 0-2, McKeever 1-3, Duffy 1-5, Korngable 0-1, M. Arens 1-3, Sjerven 0-1). Fouled out – Green Bay (Wellnitz). Rebounds – Green Bay 22 (James 5), South Dakota 43 (Sjerven 11). Assists – Green Bay 5 (Wellnitz 2, Pingel 2), South Dakota 4 (Frederick 2). Turnovers – Green Bay 12, South Dakota 23. Total fouls – Green Bay 27, South Dakota 21.
DORDT 99, JAMESTOWN 83: Erika Feenstra scored 32 points as the No. 15 Dordt women’s volleyball team defeated No. 20 Jamestown 99-83 in a Great Plains Athletic Conference game on Saturday in Sioux Center, Iowa.
Siennah Stamness finished with 12 points and seven rebounds for Dordt (8-3, 3-3). Annie Rhinesmith had 10 points.
Emma Stoehr scored 21 points for Jamestown (5-5, 2-4) and Jory Mullen tossed in 19. Paige Schmidt notched 13 points and Mya Buffetta added 11. Jenna Doyle pulled down 10 rebounds.
JAMESTOWN (83)
Mya Buffetta 3-4 3-4 11, Kasey Harper 0-0 0-0 0, Noelle Josephson 1-6 1-2 3, Grace Benz 0-1 0-0 0, Lissy McCulloch 1-3 0-0 2, Emma Stoehr 7-17 1-2 21, Jenna Doyle 3-6 1-2 7, Mackensi Higlin 2-4 1-2 5, Paige Schmidt 3-9 4-4 13, Olivia Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Jory Mullen 7-11 2-3 19, Mackenzie Sparby 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 28-66 13-19 83.
DORDT (99)
Erika Feenstra 11-15, 6-7 32, Kenzie Bousema 2-5 4-4 8, Siennah Stamness 4-7 2-5 12, Ebby Prewitt 0-2 0-0 0, Baylee Tetzlaff 2-5 2-3 6, Faith Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Payton Harmsen 0-3 0-0 0, Mari Smitsdorff 2-5 5-6 9, Jordyn VanMaanen 1-1 3-4 5, Mya Chmielewski 1-2 0-0 2, Kenzie Cunard 0-0 0-0 0, Annie Rhinesmith 3-8 3-4 10, Makayla DeYoung 0-0 0-0 0, Rachel Evavold 4-11 7-8 15. Totals 30-64 32-41 99.
Jamestown;21;19;28;15;-;83
Dordt;22;20;30;27;-;99
3-point goals – Jamestown 14-37 (Buffetta 2-3, Josephson 0-3, McCulloch 0-2, Stoehr 6-14, Higlin 0-1, Schmidt 3-8, Mullen 3-6), Dordt 7-19 (Feenstra 4-6, Stamness 2-4, Prewitt 0-1, Tetzlaff 0-1, Harmsen 0-3, Rhinesmith 1-4). Fouled out – Jamestown (Sparby). Rebounds – Jamestown 38 (Doyle 10), Dordt 40 (Stamness 7). Assists – Jamestown 17 (Stoehr 6), Dordt 18 (Rhinesmith 5). Turnovers – Jamestown 20, Dordt 12. Total fouls – Jamestown 30, Dordt 19.
HASTINGS 72, MORNINGSIDE 61: Shandra Farmer scored 27 points as the No. 12 Hastings women’s basketball team defeated eighth-ranked Morningside 72-61 in a Great Plains Athletic Conference game on Saturday in Hastings, Nebraska.
Farmer made 4 of 8 3-pointers and 11 of 12 free throws for Hastings (8-3, 4-2).
Sydney Hupp finished with 17 points for Morningside (7-2, 5-2) and Skyler Snider tossed in 12.
Morningside defeated top-ranked Concordia on Wednesday 84-75, but the Mustangs were outscored 41-26 in the second half.
MORNINGSIDE (61)
Sydney Hupp 7-10 2-2 17, Jordyn Moser 1-6 2-2 5, Sierra Mitchell 3-16 0-0 7, Grace Meyer 1-1 0-0 3, Skyler Snider 3-12 5-6 12, Tayte Hansen 1-4 0-0 2, Mady Maly 1-5 0-0 2, Taylor Rodenburgh 0-0 0-0 0, Faith Meyer 0-0 0-0 0, Sophia Peppers 1-1 0-0 3, Kailey Burke 0-1 2-2 2, Alexandra Gill 4-4 0-0 8. Totals 22-60 11-12 61.
HASTINGS (72)
Mackenzie Willicott 2-7 3-3 7, Kennedy Sander 1-2 0-0 2, Emma Grenfell 1-3 3-6 5, Shandra Farmer 6-11 11-12 27, Kaitlyn Schmit 2-8 0-0 6, Taylor Beacom 3-7 2-2 9, Gabby Grasso 2-6 5-6 9, Sophia Pankratz 1-3 0-0 3, Harper Sheets 1-3 0-0 2, Halle Plumbtree 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 20-52 24-29 72.
Morningside;19;16;10;16;-;61
Hastings;19;12;20;21;-;72
3-point goals – Morningside 6-16 (Hupp 1-1, Moser 1-1, Mitchell 1-7, Meyer 1-1, Snider 1-2, Hansen 0-2, Maly 0-1, Peppers 1-1), Hastings 8-22 (Willicott 0-2, Farmer 4-8, Schmit 2-6, Beacom 1-3, Pankratz 1-2, Sheets 0-1). Fouled out – none. Rebounds – Morningside 39 (Gill 7), Hastings 35 (Grenfell 7). Assists – Morningside 11 (Moser 3, Snider 3), Hastings 13 (Grenfell 4, Farmer 4). Turnovers – Morningside 17, Hastings 13. Total fouls – Morningside 21, Hastings 14.
POSTPONEMENTS: Because of Saturday’s winter storm warning, the Great Plains Athletic Conference women’s and men’s basketball doubleheader between Northwestern and Briar Cliff at Orange City, Iowa, was postponed and rescheduled to Wednesday, Dec. 12.
The women’s game will start at 6 p.m. that night and the men’s game will follow at 8 o’clock.
Due to similar weather-related conditions, Buena Vista’s women’s/men’s basketball games at Loras were postponed. A make-up date hasn’t been announced at this time.
Buena Vista’s women’s basketball team will now host Nebraska Christian Monday, Dec. 3, at 6 p.m. Both the women’s and men’s Buena Vista teams will return to action Wednesday, Dec. 5 when they travel to Simpson College for an American Rivers Conference doubleheader that will begin at 6 p.m.