WAYNE, Neb. | Wayne State's women's basketball team received 16 points from Haley Vesey and 15 more from both Kylie Hammer and Erin Nordling as they wrapped up non-conference play with a 79-65 win over Peru State at Rice Auditorium Saturday.
Andrea Larson also scored 13 points and Halley Busse 12 for WSC (4-1). Alyssa Marsh-Contreras had game-high 24 points for Peru State, which played the game as an exhibition contest.
PERU STATE (65)
Alyssa Marsh-Contreras 10-21 2-2 24, Giovanna Silva 4-11 1-2 9, Claire Cudney 1-7 4-5 6, Lauren Beath 2-7 1-2 6, Allison Tichy 0-5 0-0 0, Anjanea Simms 3-4 2-3 8, Sawaranga Fernando1-2 1-2 3, Daspin Bruning 1-1 0-0 3, Keaundra Washington 0-2 2-2 2, Jordan Salas 1-3 0-1 2, Beth Hall 1-2 0-0 2, Maria Alcantara 0-3 0-0 0, Brooke Maeda 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 24-71 13-19 65
WAYNE STATE (79)
Erin Norling 7-16 1-5 15, Andrea Larson 5-11 3-3 13, Halley Busse 5-7 1-4 12, Maggie Lowe 2-9 0-0 4, Taylor Reiner 2-7 0-0 4, Haley Vesey 7-19 0-0 16, Kylie Hammer 5-11 5-8 15, Taylor Wangerin 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 33-84 10-20 79
Peru State;10;16;25;14;-;65
Wayne State;23;24;19;13;-;79
3-point shooting - Peru State 4-25 (Marsh-Contreras 2-9, Beath 1-3, Tichy 0-5, Bruning 1-1, Washington 0-2, Hall 0-1, Alcantra 0-1, Maeda 0-2), Wayne State 3-16 (Larson 0-1, Busse 1-2, Lowe 0-3, Vesey 2-9, Hammer 0-1). Fouled out - Larson. Rebounds - Peru State 52 (Silva 13), Wayne State 52 (Busse 9). Assists - Peru State 9 (Marsh-Contrers 3), Wayne State 16 (Reiner 6). Turnovers - Peru State 21, Wayne State 11. Total fouls - Peru State 22, Wayne State 18
MONMOUTH 83, BUENA VISTA 65: Morgan Muhlbauer came within three assists of recording a triple-double, but it wasn’t good enough for Buena Vista’s women’s basketball team Saturday afternoon.
Shayne Smith scored 25 points during Monmouth’s 83-65 victory. Teammate Carley Turnbull added 13 points and 10 rebounds for a squad that shot 54.2 percent.
Before fouling out, Muhlbauer supplied 20 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and four blocked shots for Buena Vista (2-3), which lost its second straight game. Jennifer Schneider came off the bench to provide 16 points for a squad that shot 41 percent, including 5 of 14 from three-point range.
BUENA VISTA (65)
Morgan Muhlbauer 7-15 6-11 20, Holly Schneider 2-6 0-0 5, Erin Streit 1-3 1-2 3, McKenna Whitehill 4-10 0-0 9, Cassy Miller 1-6 0-0 3, Hannah Appleseth 1-2 0-0 2, Nicole Lange 0-0 0-0 0, Jennifer Schneider 7-11 1-1 16, Jenn Poots 1-1 0-0 2, Destiny Einerwold 1-7 2-2 5. Totals 25-61 10-16 65.
MONMOUTH (83)
Carley Turnbull 4-10 4-4 13, Allie Meyers 4-8 0-0 8, Shayne Smith 9-17 6-8 25, Becca Gallis 7-10 0-0 15, Yvonne Ornelas 2-4 0-0 6, Jordan Kintigh 1-1 0-0 2, Tarae Warner 0-1 1-4 1, Shannon Wilbourne 0-0 0-0 0, Kaitlyn Osmulski 5-8 0-0 13. Total 32-59 11-16 83.
Buena Vista;12;17;14;22;--;65
Momouth;18;19;23;23;--;83
Three-point goals – Buena Vista 5-14 (Einerwold 1-1, H. Schneider 1-1, Whitehill 1-1, J. Schneider 1-3, Miller 1-5, Streit 0-1, Muhlbauer 0-2), Monmouth 8-15 (Osmulski 3-6, Orenelas 2-2, Turnbull 1-1, Gallis 1-2, Smith 1-4). Rebounds – Buena Vista 30 (Muhlbauer 11), Monmouth 39 (Turnbull 10). Assists – Buena Vista 14 (Muhlbauer 7), Monmouth 17 (Turnbull 5). Total fouls – Buena Vista 17, Monmouth 15. Fouled out – Muhlbauer. Turnovers – Buena Vista 17, Monmouth 19.