SIOUX CITY – Kassidy De Jong made five of nine 3-pointers and scored 24 points as the No. 8 Northwestern women’s basketball team defeated No. 11 Morningside 91-66 in a Great Plains Athletic Conference game here Saturday.
Darbi Gustafson recorded a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds for Northwestern (6-1, 3-1). Haley Birks finished with 18 points, Breana Schuiteman had 12 and Alexis Toering added 11.
Jordyn Moser scored 14 points for Morningside (5-1, 3-1) and Sierra Mitchell tossed in 11. Sydney Hupp finished with nine points and 10 rebounds.
Northwestern led 38-28 at halftime and outscored Morningside 30-21 in the third quarter to take a 68-49 lead into the final period.
The Red Raiders dished out 21 total assists and had 17 turnovers while Morningside had just eight assists and committed 19 turnovers. Northwestern also outrebounded the Mustangs 43-24.
NORTHWESTERN (91)
Breana Schuiteman 3-9 4-4 12, Sammy Blum 0-4 0-0 0, Kassidy De Jong 8-16 3-3 24, Darbi Gustafson 7-11 3-5 17, Haley Birks 8-10 0-0 18, Marina Keck 0-0 0-0 0, Taylor VanderVelde 0-3 1-2 1, Brooke Hunwardsen 1-1 0-0 2, Jada Cunningham 1-3 2-2 5, Alexis Toering 5-6 1-3 11, Devyn Kemble 0-0 0-0 0, Kailyn Groves 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 33-63 15-21 91.
MORNINGSIDE (66)
Jordyn Moser 4-5 6-11 14, Sierra Mitchell 3-15 4-4 11, Grace Meyer 0-0 0-0 0, Sydney Hupp 4-8 0-2 9, Sophia Peppers 3-3 0-0 7, Haleigh Melstad 0-1 1-2 1, Tayte Hansen 1-2 0-0 3, Mady Maly 2-4 0-0 5, Taylor Rodenburgh 1-3 0-0 2, Faith Meyer 0-0 2-2 2, Skyler Snider 2-8 2-2 6, Kailey Burke 2-3 2-2 6, Alexandra Gill 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-52 17-25 66.
Northwestern;21;17;30;23;-;17
Morningside;12;16;21;17;-;66
3-point goals – Northwestern 10-28 (Schuiteman 2-7, Blum 0-4, De Jong 5-9, Birks 2-3, VanderVelde 0-2, Cunningham 1-3), Morningside 5-16 (Mitchell 1-8, Hupp 1-1, Peppers 1-1, Melstad 0-1, Hansen 1-2, Maly 1-1, Rodenburgh 0-1, Snider 0-1). Fouled out – none. Rebounds – Northwestern 43 (Gustafson 11), Morningside 24 (Hupp 10). Assists – Northwestern 21 (Cunningham 6), Morningside 8 (Moser 2, Hansen 2). Turnovers – Northwestern 17, Morningside 19. Total fouls – Northwestern 19, Morningside 20.
BRIAR CLIFF 82, DOANE 55: Briar Cliff ended a three-game losing streak Saturday afternoon, shooting 66.7 percent in the first half en route to a Great Plains Athletic Conference victory in Crete, Neb.
Alyssa Carley made three of her game-high five three-point baskets in the first quarter as Coach Mike Power’s Chargers bolted to a 34-20 lead. Carley led Briar Cliff (4-3, 1-3 GPAC) with 17 points and added four steals for a defense that forced 31 turnovers and limited Doane to 31.4 percent shooting.
Taylor Vasa missed just once in seven field goal tries and scored 13 points. Faith Troshynski and Jaydn Bussinger provided 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Logan Ehlers nearly picked up a double-double for the Chargers, contributed nine points and 10 rebounds.
BRIAR CLIFF (82)
Alyssa Carley 6-9 0-0 17, Taylor Vasa 6-7 1-2 13, Faith Troshynski 3-7 4-6 11, Taylor Wagner 1-5 0-0 2, Logan Ehlers 3-5 2-5 9, Jadyn Bussinger 4-6 1-2 10, Breanna Allen 1-2 0-2 3, Sarah Dreckman 0-1 0-0 0, Patric Martinez Sanz 1-3 2-4 5, Mya Hendry 1-2 3-4 5, Anna Reifenrath 1-4 0-0 3, C.J. Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Ashley Hohenstein 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 29-56 13-25 82.
DOANE (55)
Emma Areman 0-2 0-0 0, Sidney Blackburn 2-3 2-2 8, McKenzie Beach 2-6 0-0 6, Haylee Heitz 1-3 3-4 5, Nicole White 1-4 0-0 2, Cassandra Vasa 3-8 5-6 11, Ryleigh Ackerman 0-0 0-0 0, Cheyenne Ostrander 2-8 0-0 5, Lauren Mitteis 0-5 0-0 0, Kalie Bloom 2-3 1-1 6, Hannah Core 0-1 0-0 0, Nevaeh Miller 0-0 2-4 2, Lauren Schmidt 3-8 4-7 10, Hannah Dunse 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-51 17-24 55.
Briar Cliff;34;24;13;11;--;82
Doane;20;12;9;14;--;55
Three-point goals – Briar Cliff 11-23 (Carley 5-8, Bussinger 1-1, Ehlers 1-1, Martinez Sanz 1-2, Reifenrath 1-3, Troshynski 1-3, Jones 0-1, Wagner 0-2), Doane 6-18 (Blackburn 2-2, Beach 2-4, Bloom 1-1, Ostrander 1-5, Core 0-1, Areman 0-2). Rebounds – Briar Cliff 38 (Ehlers 10), Doane 34 (Vasa 6). Assists – Briar Cliff 19 (Martinez Sanz 5), Doane 7 (Areman 5). Total fouls – Briar Cliff 26, Doane 21. Turnovers – Briar Cliff 26, Doane 31.
DORDT 82, COLLEGE OF SAINT MARY 62: Erika Feenstra posted game-highs of 26 points and 13 rebounds Saturday afternoon as Dordt ended a two-game losing streak with a Great Plains Athletic Conference victory in Omaha.
Rachel Evavold added 13 points and 11 rebounds for Dordt (6-2, 2-2 GPAC), which led from start to finish, beginning with a 25-17 first-quarter advantage. Payton Harmsen hiked her season three-point field goal total to 23 after making 3 of 7 attempts.
The Defenders won despite committing 25 turnovers. Saint Mary committed 20 turnovers and shot just 33.3 percent.
DORDT (82)
Erika Feenstra 12-20 2-2 26, Siennah Stamness 0-5 1-2 1, Payton Harmsen 3-7 0-0 9, Annie Rhinesmith 2-6 3-5 8, Rachel Evavold 5-9 3-4 13, Kenzie Bousema 4-4 1-2 9, Ebby Prewitt 1-5 0-0 2, Baylee Tetzlaff 0-4 0-0 0, Faith Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Mari Smitsdorff 4-4 1-2 9, Jordyn VanMaanen 1-1 1-2 3, Mya Chmielewski 0-1 0-0 0, Kenzie Cunard 0-0 0-0 0, Makayla DeYoung 1-1 0-0 2, Riley VanHulzen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-68 12-19 82.
COLLEGE OF SAINT MARY (62)
Alyssa Laudato 8-13 1-2 18, Ashley Nelson 0-7 6-8 6, Trista Merrival 4-10 2-2 12, Corryne Millett 3-9 2-3 8, Lynsey Curran 3-15 0-2 7, Veronica Kobza 3-8 1-2 8, Asana King 0-0 0-0 0, Amy Talavou 0-1 0-0 0, Jay’la Brown 1-3 1-1 3, Alleigh Gates 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-66 13-20 62.
Dordt;25;16;26;15;--;82
CSM;17;12;12;21;--;62
Three-point goals – Dordt 4-20 (Harmsen 3-7, Rhinesmith 1-4, Anderson 0-1, Chmielewski 0-1, Feenstra 0-2, Tetzlaff 0-2, Stamness 0-3), College of Saint Mary 5-24 (Merrival 2-5, Kobza 1-4, Laudato 1-4, Curran 1-10, Nelson 0-1). Rebounds – Dordt 53 (Feenstra 13), College of Saint Mary 34 (Nelson 5). Assists – Dordt 15 (Rhinesmith 7), College of Saint Mary 7 (Nelson 3). Total fouls – Dordt 22, College of Saint Mary 19. Turnovers – Dordt 25, College of Saint Mary 20.
BUENA VISTA 57, MACALESTER 56: Holly Schneider missed the first free throw, but made the second with two seconds left as Buena Vista escaped with a victory Saturday afternoon at the Beth Baker Classic.
Schneider, a former Le Mars High School athlete, scored 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Buena Vista (2-1), which outscored Macalester 17-6 in the fourth quarter. Schneider’s basket with 5:12 left in the game gave the Beavers a 52-51 lead and was part of a 12-0 run for a team that battled from a 51-40 deficit.
Destiny Einerwold’s 10 points included 8-for-8 free throw shooting.
BUENA VISTA (57)
Erin Gerke 2-5 1-1 6, Destiny Einerwold 1-4 8-8 10, Holly Schneider 6-13 4-89 16, Erin Streit 4-6 0-1 8, Morgan Muhlbauer 0-3 0-2 0, McKenna Whitehill 2-5 2-4 6, Cassy Miller 2-2 0-0 6, Hannah Appleseth 0-2 0-0 0, Jennifer Schneider 1-4 0-0 3, Jenn Poots 0-0 0-2 0, Jade Cunningham 0-0 0-0 0, Christina Schauer 0-1 0-0 0, Nicole Lange 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 19-46 15-27 57.
MACALESTER (56)
Justine Barraza 2-8 2-2 8, Kayla Togneri 1-5 0-0 2, Holly Hull 5-15 3-4 14, Tyana Loiselle 1-3 10-12 12, Katherine Podoll 2-8 1-2 5, Celine Sabbaugh 3-10 0-0 6, Katie Sowerby 1-3 0-0 2, Luci Swift 1-5 0-4 2, Rose Lutz 0-0 0-0 0, Addy Perkins 2-3 1-2 5. Totals 18-60 17-26 56.
Buena Vista;10;15;15;17;--;57
Macalester;18;20;12;6;--;56
Three-point goals – Buena Vista 4-22 (Miller 2-2, Gerke 1-4, J. Schneider 1-4, Muhlbauer 0-1, Schauer 0-1, Streit 0-1, Appleseth 0-2, Whitehill 0-2, H. Schneider 0-3), Macalester 3-18 (Barraza 2-7, Hull 1-4, Loiselle 0-1, Sowerby 0-1, Podoll 0-2, Sabbaugh 0-3). Rebounds – Buena Vista 31 (H. Schneider 11), Macalester 44 (Podoll 10). Assists – Buena Vista 9 (Gerke 5), Macalester 9 (Loiselle 6). Total fouls – Buena Vista 25, Macalester 24. Fouled out – Muhlbauer, Swift, Togneri. Turnovers – Buena Vista 17, Macalester 16.
WAYNE STATE 69, QUINCY 62: Halley Busse scored 17 points as the Wayne State women’s basketball team defeated Quincy 69-62 at the Subway Tip-Off Classic on Saturday in Quincy, Ill.
Maggie Lowe finished with 15 points for Wayne State (3-1) and Erin Norling added 13. Haley Vesey scored 12 points and Andrea Larson had 10.
Maddie Spagnola and Aleksandra Petrovic both scored 14 points for Quincy (0-4). Jessica Merino finished with 11 points.
Wayne State dished out 14 total assists and committed just eight turnovers while Quincy had 12 assists and committed 17 turnovers.
WAYNE STATE (69)
Halley Busse 6-10 3-4 17, Maggie Lowe 6-13 1-2 15, Erin Norling 4-14 3-4 13, Andrea Larson 3-8 3-3 10, Taylor Wangerin 0-4 1-2 1, Haley Vesey 4-9 3-4 12, Kylie Hammer 0-3 1-2 1, Taylor Reiner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-61 15-21 69.
QUINCY (62)
Maddie Spagnola 4-13 5-8 14, Taylor Hickey 2-10 1-2 7, Michaela Gronewold 2-7 0-0 6, Grace Schraufnagel 1-3 0-0 2, Alexa Low 1-4 0-0 2, Aleksandra Petrovic 6-8 1-2 14, Jessica Merino 4-13 0-0 11, Lexi Doyle 2-5 2-3 6, Ella Gobald 0-1 0-0 0, Kennedy Price 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-64 9-15 62.
WSC;16;13;25;15;-;69
Quincy;17;11;17;17;-;62
3-point goals – WSC 8-21 (Busse 2-2, Lowe 2-5, Norling 2-4, Larson 1-4, Vesey 1-4, Hammer 0-2), Quincy 9-29 (Spagnola 1-6, Hickey 2-7, Gronewold 2-4, Petrovic 1-1, Merino 3-10, Gobald 0-1). Fouled out – WSC (Larson). Rebounds – WSC 32 (Norling 8), Quincy 42 (five with 6). Assists – WSC 14 (Norling 5), Quincy 12 (Gronewold 3, Merino 3). Turnovers – WSC 8, Quincy 17. Total fouls – WSC 19, Quincy 20.