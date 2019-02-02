SIOUX CENTER, Iowa | Committing 22 turnovers, Dordt’s women’s basketball team has had better days of taking care of the ball.
However, Coach Bill Harmsen’s Defenders turned in a sharp defensive effort, forcing 17 turnovers and limiting Doane to 34.5 percent shooting during Saturday afternoon’s 64-51 Great Plains Athletic Conference victory at DeWitt Gymnasium.
Now seated in fourth place in the GPAC with a 11-7 record, No. 14 Dordt (18-8) trailed 31-30 at halftime and proceeded to outscore the Tigers 15-11 in the third quarter. The Defenders concluded the contest by outscoring the visitors 19-9 in the game’s final 10 minutes.
Erika Feenstra led Dordt (9-3 at DeWitt) with 17 points. Rachel Evavold added 10 points while Annie Rhinesmith contributed nine points and eight rebounds.
DOANE (51)
Sidney Blackburn 5-11 0-0 13, Haylee Heits 4-12 0-2 10, McKenzie Beach 3-12 2-4 9, Lauren Schmidt 0-3 1-2 1, Mayme Conroy 5-9 1-3 11, Cassandra Vasa 2-4 0-0 4, Cheyenne Ostrander 1-5 0-0 2, Nicole Whioe 0-2 1-2 1. Totals 20-58 5-13 51.
DORDT (64)
Erika Feenstra 5-9 7-8 17, Siennah Stamness 0-7 0-0 0, Payton Harmsen 0-7 0-0 0, Annie Rhinesmith 3-7 1-1 9, Rachel Evavold 5-7 0-0 10, Kenzie Bousema 2-3 2-2 6, Ebby Prewitt 0-0 1-2 1, Baylee Tetzlaff 2-4 0-0 5, Mari Smitsdorff 0-1 2-2 2, Jordyn VanMaanen 4-6 1-1 9, Mya Chmielewski 2-5 1-1 5. Total 23-56 15-17 64.
Doane;10;21;11;9;--;51
Dordt;16;14;15;19;--;64
Three-point goals – Doane 6-22 (Blackburn 3-7, Heits 2-8, Beach 1-5, Conroy 0-1, Schmidt 0-1), Dordt 3-23 (Rhinesmith 2-5, Tetzlaff 1-2, Feenstra 0-1, VanMaanen 0-1, Chmielewski 0-2, Stamness 0-5, Harmsen 0-7). Rebounds – Doane 31 (Conroy 8), Dordt 45 (Rhinesmith 8). Assists – Doane 8 (Beach 3), Dordt 8 (VanMaanen 3). Total fouls – Doane 20, Briar Cliff 15. Turnovers – Doane 17, Dordt 22.
NEBRASKA WESLEYAN 71, BUENA VISTA 68: Fouled on a three-point attempt with 1.8 seconds left, Klaire Phillips stepped to the free throw line and sunk all three attempts, snapping a 68-68 tie and giving Nebraska Wesleyan an American Rivers Conference victory Saturday afternoon in Lincoln.
Buena Vista (5-17, 0-13 ARC) trailed 68-64 before Holly Schneider hit a pair of free throws with 1:24 left. McKenna Whitehill then provided a steal-layup combination to tie the game.
Caitlin Navratil scored 16 for Nebraska Wesleyan. Buena Vista received a career-high 24 points from Destiny Einerwold.
BUENA VISTA (68)
Jenn Poots 1-3 2-3 4, Erin Gerke 2-7 1-2 5, Destiny Einerwold 9-16 3-5 24, Holly Schneider 3-8 5-6 11, Morgan Muhlbauer 4-10 0-2 9, McKenna Whitehill 3-4 0-0 8, Cassy Miller 1-4 0-0 3, Hannah Appleseth 1-1 1-2 4, Jennifer Schneider 0-1 0-0 0, Kiara Sporrer 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-55 12-20 68.
NEBRASKA WESLEYAN (71)
Sami Tucker 2-3 3-4 7, Mikenzie Delgado 3-8 1-2 9, Caitlin Navratil 6-19 2-2 16, Klaire Phillips 3-13 7-8 13, Bailey Hallgreen-Meehan 2-5 0-0 6, Morgan Nishida 3-6 0-0 6, Madi Hinshaw 1-1 0-0 3, Mira Patel 0-1 0-0 0, Erika Goracke 1-4 0-0 2, Carsyn Zumpfe 3-5 0-1 6, Sydney Skupa 1-2 1-2 3. Totals 25-67 14-19 71.
Buena Vista;23;14;18;13;--;68
Nebraska Wesleyan;18;23;16;14;--;71
Three-point goals – Buena Vista 8-18 (Einerwold 3-4, Whitehill 2-3, Appleseth 1-1, Muhlbauer 1-2, Miller 1-3, H. Schneider 0-1, J. Schneider 0-1, Sporrer 0-1, Gerke 0-2), Nebraska Wesleyan 7-24 (Hallgreen-Meehan 2-5, Navratil 2-5, Delgado 2-6, Hinshaw 1-1, Goracke 0-2, Nishida 0-2, Phillips 0-3). Rebounds – Buena Vista 49 (H. Schneider 14), Nebraska Wesleyan 33 (Hallgreen-Meehan 7). Assists – Buena Vista 12 (Gerke 3), Nebraska Wesleyan 14 (Phillips 4). Total fouls – Buena Vista 17, Nebraska Wesleyan 21. Turnovers – Buena Vista 33, Nebraska Wesleyan 17.
MINOT STATE 69, WAYNE STATE 64: Calli Delsman scored 14 points for Minot State, which outscored Wayne State 23-16 in the final 10 minutes of Saturday’s Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference win at Minot, N.D.
Wayne State (13-9, 8-8 NSIC) took a 31-21 halftime lead and entered the game’s final quarter holding on to a 48-46 advantage. Erin Norling led the Wildcats with 18 points while Andrea Larson added 11.
WAYNE STATE (64)
Erin Norling 7-11 3-4 18, Andrea Larson 3-5 3-3 11, Maggie Lowe 3-9 0-0 9, Hailey Busse 3-8 2-2 9, Brittany Bongartz 1-4 1-1 3, Kylie Hammer 2-5 0-0 5, Haley Vesey 2-6 1-2 5, Taylor Wangerin 1-5 0-0 2, Taylor Reiner 0-0 0-0 0, Autumn Mlinar 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-54 10-12 64.
MINOT STATE (69)
Kari Clements 4-9 3-4 12, Mariah Payne 4-11 2-2 11, Madison Wald 4-12 1-2 11, Whitney Molina 4-5 0-0 8, Haley Hildenbrand 3-6 1-2 7, Calli Delsman 6-10 2-2 14, Anna Counts 1-1 2-2 4, Reina Strand 1-4 0-0 2, Raegan Sanchez 0-1 0-0 0, Gabby Wilkinson 0-1 0-0 0, Azaria Reed 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-60 11-14 69.
Wayne State;11;20;17;16;--;64
Minot State;10;11;25;23;--;69
Three-point goals – Wayne State 8-25 (Lowe 3-8, Larson 2-4, Norling 1-2, Hammer 1-3, Vesey 0-3), Minot State 4-17 (Wald 2-6, Clements 1-4, Payne 1-4, Hildenbrand 0-1, Sanchez 0-1, Wilkinson 0-1). Rebounds – Wayne State 26 (Vesey 7), Minot State 39 (Molina 10). Assists – Wayne State 14 (Bongartz, Busse, Lowe 3), Minot State 13 (Delsman 4). Total fouls – Wayne State 14, Minot State 14. Turnovers – Wayne State 17, Minot State 16.