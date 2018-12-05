JAMESTOWN, N.D. -- Sammy Blum's only points of the game came on a 3-point shot with 1:48 left in the game that gave No. 5 Northwestern the lead for good in its 73-71 win over No. 20 Jamestown in a Great Plains Athletic Conference women's basketball game here Wednesday
Blum's trey gave the Raiders a 68-67 lead and after the Jimmies missed on their next trip down the floor, Haley Birks hit a basket to increase the Northwestern lead to three with 41 second left. After a Jamestown two-pointer pulled the hosts back within one, Birks hit another shot with 13 second left to help secure the win.
Birks had 26 points while Darbi Gustafson and Kassidy De Jong chipped in 20 apiece for the Raiders (9-1 overall and 5-1 GPAC). Noelle Josephson scored 19 points to lead Jamestown (5-6 overall and 2-5 GPAC).
Northwestern (73)
Haley Birks 8-16 9-11 26, Darbi Gustafson 7-13 6-7 20, Kassidy De Jong 6-11 7-7 20, Breana Schuiteman 1-3 0-1 2, Sammy Blum 1-4 0-0 3, Alexis Toering 0-0 0-0 0, Jada Cunningham 1-3 0-0 2, Taylor VanderVelde 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-50 22-26 73
Jamestown (71)
Kasey Harper 0-0 0-0 0, Correy Hickman 0-0 0-0 0, Noelle Josephson 6-9 4-6 19, Mya Buffetta 2-5 0-0 6, Lissy McCulloch 1-1 0-0 3, Emma Stoehr 5-20 1-2 15, Jenna Doyle 5-9 2-2 12, Mackensi Higlin 1-3 0-0 2, Paige Schmidt 3-11 0-0 8, Jory Mullen 2-4 0-0 4, Mackenzie Sparby 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 26-64 7-10 71
Northwestern;16;17;19;21;-;73
Jamestown;13;17;21;20;-;71
3-pt shooting:Northwestern 3-11 (Birks 1-3, De Jong 1-4, Schuiteman 0-2, Blum 1-2), Jamestown 12-35 (Josephson 3-4, Buffetta 2-5, McCulloch 1-1, Stoehr 4-14, Higlin 0-1, Schmidt 2-10). Rebounds: Northwestern 32 (Gustafson 11), Jamestown 30 (Josephson 7). Fouls: Northwestern 15, Jamestown 20. Fouled out: none. Assists: Northwestern 10 (Gustafson 3, Toering 3), Jamestown 18 (Stoehr 8). Turnovers: Northwestern 18, Jamestown 15.
SIMPSON 82, BUENA VISTA 56: Jenna Taylor scored 25 points and the Storm forced 33 Buena Vista turnovers in an American Rivers Conference women's basketball game in Indianola Wednesday.
Destiny Einerwold and Morgan Muhlbauer had 16 points apiece to pace the Beavers (4-5 overall and 0-2 ARC).
BUENA VISTA (56)
Erin Gerke 2-9 2-2 8, Destiny Einerwold 5-13 4-6 16, Holly Schneider 3-7 1-2 7, Hannah Appleseth 0-1 0-0 0, Morgan Muhlbauer 7-14 2-5 16, McKenna Whitehill 1-6 2-2 4, Casey Miller 0-1 0-0 0, Jenn Poots 1-1 1-2 3, Micah Barnes 0-1 0-0 0, Christina Schauer 0-0 0-0 0, Nicole Lange 0-0 0-0 0, Kiara Sporrer 1-3 0-2 2. Totals 20-56 12-21 56
SIMPSON (82)
Rachel Freland 2-10 0-0 4, Cameron Kincaid 4-8 2-2 10, Jenna Taylor 11-15 1-1 25, Janey Botkins 1-8 0-0 3, Claire Johnson 4-5 0-0 9, Maddie Glascock 0-1 0-0 0, Kali Rasmussen 0-1 0-0 0, Cassie Chubb 3-8 7-8 15, Kia Rasmussen 2-8 0-0 5, Madie Bacon 1-3 3-6 5, Kelly Hanson 0-0 0-0 0, Hattie Rhodes 0-0 2-2 2, Caitlynne Shadle 0-0 0-0 0, Megan Todd 0-0 0-0 0, Alaira Tyus 0-5 0-0 0, Josie Clarke 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 29-74 17-21 82
Buena Vista;13;8;19;16;-;56
Simpson;25;19;24;14;-;82
3-point shooting - Buena Vista 4-17 (Gerke 2-7, Einerwold 2-5, Schneider 0-1, Appleseth 0-1, Whitehill 0-1, Miller 0-1, Barnes 0-1), Simpson 7-27 (Freeland 0-4, Taylor 2-4, Botkins 1-7, Johnson 1-2, Kali Rasmussen 0-1, Chubb 2-3, Kia Rasmussen 1-5, Tyus 0-1). Fouled out - Kincaid. Rebounds - Buena Vista 46 (Schneider 9), Simpson 43 (Chubb 11). Assists - Buena Vista 13 (Muhlbauer 3), Simpson 17(Freeland 4). Turnovers - Buena Vista 33, Simpson 15. Total fouls - Buena Vista 19, Simpson 22.