ORANGE CITY, Iowa | Kassidy De Jong scored 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds Saturday afternoon as second-ranked Northwestern remained atop the Great Plains Athletic Conference race following a 97-75 win over No. 22 Hastings at the Bultman Center.
De Jong converted 8 of 11 field goal attempts for a team that blistered the nets for 66.6 percent shooting. Breana Schuiteman’s 17 points included 5 of 7 shooting from three-point range.
Haley Birks and Anna Kiel tallied 16 and 14 points respectively, for the Red Raiders (23-3, 17-3 GPAC), which are 11-0 when scoring 90 or more points.
The Red Raiders are tied for first with No. 1 Concordia (25-3, 17-3), which defeated Dakota Wesleyan 79-66 on Saturday.
HASTINGS (75)
Emma Grenfell 3-6 0-0 7, Shandra Farmer 4-14 2-2 11, Mackenzie Willicott 1-7 0-0 2, Taylor Beacom 7-9 2-2 17, Kaitlyn Schmit 2-8 0-0 5, Ali Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Casey Dronkina 0-0 0-0 0, Gabby Grasso 3-8 2-2 8, Sophia Pankratz 5-8 2-4 14, Harper Sheets 4-8 2-2 11. Totals 29-68 10-12 75.
NORTHWESTERN (97)
Marina Keck 0-0 0-0 0, Breana Schuiteman 6-8 0-0 17, Taylor VanderVelde 3-5 0-0 6, Brooke Hunwardsen 1-2 0-0 2, Sammy Blum 3-7 0-0 8, Anna Kiel 6-7 2-3 14, Jada Cunningham 2-2 1-4 5, Kassidy De Jong 8-11 4-5 21, Kailyn Groves 0-0 0-0 0, Darbi Gustafson 4-7 0-0 8, Haley Birks 5-8 6-6 16.
Hastings 20;20;21;14;--;75
Northwestern;18;26;27;25;--;97
Three-point goals – Hastings 7-25 (Pankratz 2-5, Beacom 1-1, Sheets 1-2, Grenfell 1-3, Schmit 1-5, Farmer 1-6, Willicott 0-3), Northwestern 8-15 (Schuiteman 5-7, Blum 2-6, De Jong 1-2). Rebounds – Hastings 19 (Farmer 4), Northwestern 43 (De Jong 11). Assists – Hastings 12 (Farmer 3), Northwestern 26 (Cunningham 7). Total fouls – Hastings 17, Northwestern 13. Turnovers – Hastings 6, Northwestern 16.
MIDLAND 71, DORDT 64: Lexis Haase came off the bench to score 21 points and made a game-high five three-point baskets as Midland posted a 71-64 Great Plains Athletic Conference win at DeWitt Gymnasium on the Dordt College campus.
Rachel Evavold scored 20 points for No. 12 Dordt (19-9, 12-8 GPAC), which had defeated Midland 94-93 in overtime on Dec. 15 in Fremont, Neb. Annie Rhinesmith added 15 points for a club that shot 32.4 percent while trailing 36-30 at halftime.
MIDLAND (71)
Makenna Sullivan 1-4 2-2 4, Maddie Egr 7-13 2-2 16, Maddie Meadows 0-4 0-0 0, Amanda Hansen 3-5 5-5 12, Madison Severson 1-5 4-4 6, Casey Thompson 0-1 3-4 3, Peyton Wingert 0-0 0-0 0, Lexis Haase 7-12 2-2 21, Sam Shepard 3-9 1-2 9, Katie Gathje 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 19-21 71.
DORDT (64)
Erika Feenstra 2-4 5-8 9, Kenzie Bousema 3-10 0-0 6, Payton Harmsen 1-4 0-0 3, Annie Rhinesmith 5-13 2-2 15, Rachel Evavold 8-14 4-4 20, Siennah Stamness 1-3 0-0 3, Ebby Prewitt 0-0 0-0 0, Baylee Tetzlaff 2-4 0-0 4, Mari Smitsdorff 0-2 0-0 0, Jordyn VanMaanen 0-4 2-2 2, Mya Chmielewski 0-1 2-2 2, Kenzie Cunard 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-60 15-18 64.
Midland;17;19;21;14;--;71
Dordt;20;10;15;19;--;64
Three-point goals – Midland 8-21 (Haase 5-7, Shepard 2-5, Hansen 1-2, Meadows 0-3), Dordt 5-20 (Rhinesmith 3-9, Stamness 1-3, Harmsen 1-4, Bousema 0-1, Cunard 0-1, Tetzlaff 0-1, Van Maanen 0-1). Rebounds – Midland 36 (Egr, Haase 6), Dordt 35 (Stamness 8). Assists – Midland 12 (Shepard 4), Dordt 14 (Evavold, Rhinesmith 4). Total fouls – Midland 14, Dordt 21. Turnovers – Midland 19, Dordt 19.
BUENA VISTA 95, DUBUQUE 73: Buena Vista’s women’s basketball team have saved their best basketball of the season for the last two games in front of the hometown fans.
McKenna Whitehill led a pack of six Beavers in double-digit scoring with 20 points during a 95-73 American Rivers Conference victory during Senior Day. Whitehill’s team-high total included 10 of 12 free throw shooting for a squad that scored Dubuque 31-9 from the charity stripe.
Half of the double-digit scorers for Buena Vista (7-17, 2-13 ARC) came from the senior class – Whitehill, Morgan Muhlbauer (13) and Holly Schneider (10).
Off the bench, the Beavers also received twin-total scoring from Jennifer Schneider (19), Erin Gerke (14) and Destiny Einerwold (12). Gerke was coming off a 23-point performance in Wednesday’s 85-61 ARC win over Central.
DUBUQUE (73)
Kia Dwight 8-13 2-4 18, Abigail Zurcher 4-11 5-7 13, Miah Smith 2-6 0-0 4, Amari Sims 3-10 0-0 6, McKenzie Maahs 3-7 2-2 8, Morgan Meerstein 0-2 0-0 0, Kelssie Kraabel 1-3 0-0 2, Lexi Daniels 4-8 0-0 10, Jaden Kelley 3-5 0-0 6, Josephine Thomas 0-3 0-0 0, Jordan Fischer 3-4 0-2 6. Totals 31-72 9-15 73.
BUENA VISTA (95)
McKenna Whitehill 4-9 10-12 20, Holly Schneider 2-9 5-6 10, Jenn Potts 1-4 0-0 2, Hannah Appleseth 0-3 0-0 0, Morgan Muhlbauer 4-11 2-3 13, Erin Gerke 4-8 3-4 14, Destiny Einerwold 3-8 6-9 12, Cassy Miller 1-5 0-0 3, Jennifer Schneider 6-8 3-4 19, Christina Schauer 0-0 0-2 0, Nichole Lange 0-0 2-2 2, Kiara Sporrer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-65 31-41 95.
Dubuque;15;23;16;19;--;73
Buena Vista;17;22;28;28;--;95
Three-point goals – Dubque 2-16 (Daniels 2-4, Dwight 0-1, Kraabel 0-1, Meerstein 0-2, Zurcher 0-5), Buena Vista 14-28 (J. Schneider 4-5, Gerke 3-5, Muhlbauer 3-5, Whitehill 2-4, H. Schneider 1-2, Miller 1-4, Einerwold 0-1, Appleseth 0-2). Rebounds – Dubuque 51 (Smith 10), Buena Vista 39 (Muhlbauer 8). Assists – Dubuque 11 (Dwight 4), Buena Vista 22 (H. Schneider 5). Total fouls – Dubuque 29, Buena Vista 18. Fouled out – Dwight, Kelley, Thomas). Turnovers – Dubuque 24, Buena Vista 14.
MINNESOTA DULUTH 79, WAYNE STATE 57: Chilly 35.7 percent field goal shooting and 25 turnovers were among the factors Saturday afternoon in Wayne State’s Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference loss at Rice Auditorium.
Brooke Olson scored 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds for Minnesota Duluth, which stretched a 39-33 halftime lead by shooting 53.1 percent in the second half.
Brittany Bomgartz supplied 12 points, eight rebounds and two blocked shots for Wayne State (13-11, 8-10 NSIC). Erin Norling added 11.
MINNESOTA DULUTH (79)
Sarah Grow 8-17 1-3 17, Sammy Kozlowski 2-10 4-4 9, Ann Simonet 4-10 0-1 9, Emma Boehm 4-5 0-0 9, Katie Stark 2-5 0-0 5, Brooke Olson 8-14 2-2 18, Payton Kahl 3-5 1-1 7, Josie Buckley 1-1 0-2 3, Taylor Schneider 1-1 0-0 2, Maizie Deihl 0-1 0-0 0, Emma Schmidt 0-0 0-0 0, Lauren Miller 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-70 8-13 79.
WAYNE STATE (57)
Brittany Bomgartz 4-9 4-4 12, Erin Norling 5-14 1-2 11, Halley Busse 3-10 3-3 9, Maggie Lowe 3-6 0-0 9, Andrea Larson 1-3 2-2 4, Haley Vesey 2-3 0-0 6, Kylie Hammer 0-1 3-4 3, Taylor Reiner 1-3 0-0 2, Autumn Mlinar 0-1 1-2 1, Amelia Ivester 0-1 0-0 0, Taylor Wangerin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-53 14-17 57.
Minnesota Duluth;21;18;23;17;--;79
Wayne State;14;19;13;11;--;57
Three-point goals – Minnesota Duluth 5-13 (Buckley 1-1, Boehm 1-3, Kozlowski 1-3, Simonet 1-3, Stark 1-3), Wayne State 5-13 (Lowe 3-4, Vesey 2-3, Larson 0-2, Busse 0-4). Rebounds – Minnesota Duluth 37 (Olson 8), Wayne State 38 (Bomgartz 8). Assists – Minnesota Duluth 18 (Kozlowski 6), Wayne State 13 (Busse 6). Total fouls – Minnesota Duluth 18, Wayne State 11. Turnovers – Minnesota Duluth 12, Wayne State 25.