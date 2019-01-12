OMAHA | The Northwestern scoring machine is at it again.
Second in the Great Plains Athletic Conference with a 19.1 scoring average, Kassidy De Jong was a bit off, but the third-ranked Red Raiders had three other double-digit scorers during Saturday’s 90-46 triumph over College of Saint Mary.
De Jong provided 17 points and 11 rebounds in the Red Raiders’ second straight victory. It was her fourth double-double of the season.
Northwestern (17-2, 11-2 GPAC), which entered the game first in the league with an 88.78 scoring average, hit the 90-point mark for the 10th time this season. Coach Chris Yaw’s club has needless to say, won each of those games and paved the way to victory by outscoring the Flames 27-9 at the end of the first quarter.
Taylor VanderVelde added 14 points. Sammy Blum made a game-high four three-point baskets in a 12-point performance. Darbi Gustafson supplied 10 points, 10 rebounds and three blocked shots.
NORTHWESTERN (90)
Haley Birks 3-5 0-0 7, Darbi Gustafson 4-8 2-2 10, Breana Schuiteman 3-9 0-0 8, Sammy Blum 4-8 0-0 12, Kassidy De Jong 6-12 3-4 17, Marina Keck 0-0 0-0 0, Taylor VandeVelde 4-6 6-7 14, Brooke Hunwardsen 1-1 0-0 2, Anna Kiel 2-5 3-6 7, Alexis Toering 3-4 1-2 7, Devyn Kemble 2-4 0-0 6, Kailyn Groves 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-63 15-21 90.
COLEGE OF SAINT MARY (46)
Alyssa Laudato 2-4 0-0 5, Ashley Nelson 1-3 0-2 2, Trista Merrival 2-9 0-0 4, Corryne Millett 1-5 0-0 2, Lynsey Curran 2-9 0-0 5, Peyton Hagen 1-3 1-2 4, Veronica Kobza 0-2 0-0 0, Asana King 0-1 0-0 0, Dani Carlson 3-10 0-0 6, Tyler Sumter 7-11 0-0 18, Alleigh Gates 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-57 1-4 46.
Northwestern;27;23;16;24;--;90
College of Saint Mary;9;13;17;7;--;46
Three-point goals – Northwestern 11-25 (Blum 4-7, Kemble 2-4, De Jong 2-5, Schuiteman 2-6, Birks 1-2, Groves 0-1), College of Saint Mary 7-17 (Sumpter 4-4, Laudato 1-1, Hagen 1-3, Curran 1-6, Merrval 0-3). Rebounds – Northwestern 44 (De Jong 10), College of Saint Mary 22 (Merrival 5). Assists – Northwestern 26 (Birks, Blum, De Jong 5), College of Saint Mary 16 (Laudato 4). Total fouls – Northwestern 14, College of Saint Mary 14. Turnovers – Northwestern 18, College of Saint Mary 26.
SOUTH DAKOTA 69, PURDUE FORT WAYNE 51: South Dakota went on a 16-2 tear in the first eight minutes of the second quarter en route to posting Saturday’s Summit League triumph at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
En route to scoring a game-high 21 points, Hanna Sjerven scored the first five points of the second frame, including a jumper in the lane for a 20-17 lead. Chloe Lamb scored six of her 13 points in the spurt that gave the Coyotes the lead for keeps.
South Dakota (15-3, 3-1) also received 15 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals from Ciafa Duffy. Off the bench, teammate Liv Korngable contributed eight points, four assists, two steals and one blocked shot.
Allison Arens had a game-high four steals, helping the Coyotes force 18 turnovers.
PURDUE FORT WAYNE (51)
Sh’Toya Sanders 2-6 4-5 8, Hannah Albrecht 2-5 0-0 5, Anna Lappenkuper 4-10 0-0 11, De’Jour Young 4-9 0-0 9, Kierstyn Repp 1-7 0-0 3, Jaelencia Williams 2-4 0-3 4, Sierra Bell 4-5 0-0 9, Ellie Dykstra 0-1 0-0 0, Hannah Hess 0-0 0-0 0, Amaya Johns 0-0 0-0 0, Sofia Rajala 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 20-48 4-8 51.
SOUTH DAKOTA (69)
Taylor Frederick 1-3 0-0 2, Hannah Sjerven 8-11 5-6 21, Allison Arens 1-5 6-8 8, Chloe Lamb 5-15 1-1 13, Ciara Duffy 7-14 0-0 15, Claudia Kunzer 0-1 0-0 0, Liv Korngable 2-3 2-2 8, Monica Arens 1-3 0-0 2, Regan Sankey 0-0 0-0 0, Allison Peplowski 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-55 14-17 69.
Purdue Fort Wayne;17;4;19;11;--;51
South Dakota;15;16;22;16;--;69
Three-point goals – Purdue Fort Wayne 7-19 (Lappenkuper 3-6, Bell 1-1, Albrecht 1-2, Young 1-4, Repp 1-6), South Dakota 5-17 (Korngable 2-2, Lamb 2-6, Duffy 1-3, M. Arens 0-1, Frederick 0-2, A. Arens 0-3). Rebounds – Purdue Fort Wayne 29 (Sanders, Williams 5), South Dakota 33 (Duffy 7). Assists – Purdue Fort Wayne 9 (Bell 3), South Dakota 17 (Duffy, Korngable 4). Total fouls – Purdue Fort Wayne 16, South Dakota 10. Turnovers – Purdue Fort Wayne 18, South Dakota 9.
DUBUQUE 86, BUENA VISTA 77: Josephine Thomas made each of her four three-point field goal attempts in a 19-point performance off the bench that triggered Dubuque to Saturday’s American Rivers Conference victory.
Holly Schneider scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Buena Vista (5-10), which suffered its fourth straight defeat. Hannah Appleseth added 20 points while reserve Jennifer Schneider and Destiny Einerwold tallied 16 and 10 points, respectively.
BUENA VISTA (77)
Destiny Einerwolf 4-17 1-2 10, Mckenna Whitehill 1-3 0-0 3, Holly Schneider 8-13 3-3 21, Hannah Appleseth 8-11 0-0 20, Morgan Muhlbauer 1-1 0-1 2, Erin Gerke 1-8 2-4 5, Cassy Miller 0-5 0-0 0, Jenn Poots 0-2 0-0 0, Jennifer Schneider 5-11 5-9 16, Kiara Sporrer-Brenna 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-72 11-19 77.
DUBUQUE (86)
Miah Smith 4-10 1-2 9, McKenzie Maahs 4-9 2-4 10, Kia Dwight 2-4 0-0 5, Lexi Daniels 2-6 2-2 8, Amari Sims 3-7 7-10 13, Morgan Meerstein 2-2 0-0 5, Abigail Zurcher 2-7 2-2 8, Jaden Kelley 3-5 3-4 9, Josephine Thomas 6-8 3-4 19, Jordan Fischer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-58 20-28 86.
Buena Vista;20;16;22;19;--;77
Dubuque;24;22;17;23;--;86
Three-point goals – Buena Vista 10-35 (Appleseth 4-6, H. Schneider 2-5, Whitehill 1-2, Gerke 1-5, J. Schneider 1-5, Einerwold 1-7, Miller 0-5), Dubuque 10-18 (Thomas 4-4, Daniels 2-5, Zurcher 2-5, Meerstein 1-1, Dwight 1-2, Sims 0-1). Rebounds – Buena Vista 37 (H. Schneider 10), Dubuque 43 (Smith 15). Assists – Buena Vista 15 (H. Schneider, J. Schneider 5), Dubuque 15 (H. Schneider, J. Schneider 3), Dubuque 18 (Dwight 4). Total fouls – Buena Vista 18, Dubuque 19. Fouled out – H. Schneider, Dwight. Turnover – Buena Vista 15, Dubuque 18.