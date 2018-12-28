ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- When the high-scoring Northwestern College women’s basketball team plays at home, they’re simply unstoppable.
Five of the eight games in which the Red Raiders have topped 90 points this season have come in the friendly confines of the Bultman Center. Coach Chris Yaw’s squad extended a 48-18 halftime lead by shooting 54.8 percent in the second half of a 94-45 rout over Trinity Christian Friday night during the Pizza Ranch Classic.
Kassidy De Jong, the Great Plains Athletic Conference’s second-leading scorer with a 19.7 average, poured in 22 points to lead the No. 5 Red Raiders. On her way to topping 20 points for the sixth time this season, De Jong made 5 of 9 three-point attempts.
Northwestern (13-1) received 15 points and seven rebounds off the bench from Taylor VanderVelde. Haley Birks and Darbi Gustafson added 13 and 10 points, respectively.
Breanna Toppen led Trinity Christian (2-14) with 13 points.
Northwestern will host Dakota State at 4 o’clock Saturday afternoon as the Pizza Ranch Classic continues.
TRINITY CHRISTIAN (45)
Aubrey Goorman 3-12 0-0 7, Alyssa Mulligan 3-5 2-3 8, Kyla Pitts 2-13 5-6 9, Alexis Knake 4-10 0-0 8, Breanna Toppen 4-14 3-4 13, Brenna Groenewold 0-0 0-0 0, Val Guzman 0-6 0-2 0. Totals 16-60 10-15 45.
NORTHWESTERN (94)
Haley Birks 5-7 2-2 13, Darbi Gustafson 3-7 4-4 10, Breana Schuiteman 1-8 0-0 3, Sammy Blum 2-5 0-0 5, Kassidy De Jong 8-13 1-1 22, Marina Keck 1-2 0-0 3, Taylor VanderVelde 6-8 2-4 15, Brooke Hunwardsen 1-3 0-0 2, Jada Cunningham 1-5 3-4 6, Alexis Toering 3-4 0-0 6, Devyn Kemble 3-4 0-0 7, Kailyn Groves 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 35-70 12-15 94.
Trinity Christian;12;6;11;16;--;45
Northwestern;24;24;34;12;--;94
Three-point goals – Trinity Christian 3-21 (Toppen 2-9, Goorman 1-2, Guzman 0-3, Knake 0-3, Pitts 0-4), Northwestern 12-28 (De Jong 5-9, Birks 1-1, Keck 1-1, Kemble 1-1, VanderVelde 1-1, Cunningham 1-2, Blum 1-4, Schuiteman 1-7, Groves 0-2). Rebounds – Trinity Christian 28 (Mulligan, Toppen 5), Northwestern 56 (De Jong 8). Assists – Trinity Christian 7 (Pitts 3), Northwestern 25 (Blum 6). Total fouls – Trinity Christian 14, Northwestern 13. Turnovers – Trinity Christian 22, Northwestern 20.
DORDT 80, DAKOTA STATE 57: Reversing a 7-6 deficit, No. 13 Dordt went on a 15-4 run in the final 5 ½ minutes of the first quarter while taking a 21-11 lead and continued to widen the cushion in Friday afternoon’s triumph over Dakota State at the Pizza Ranch Classic held Friday at Northwestern College.
Dordt (12-4) outscored the Trojans 25-13 in the second quarter and held its opponent to 25 percent shooting in the first half. Erika Feenstra provided 13 points and seven rebounds for the Defenders while reserve Ebby Prewitt contributed 13 points, five rebounds and three steals.
Dordt will aim for its third straight victory when it faces Trinity Christian at noon as the Pizza Ranch Classic resumes. Coach Bill Harmsen’s Defenders are 5-1 this month.
DAKOTA STATE (57)
Alexis Evans 2-3 3-3 7, Jessi Giles 2-8 2-3 6, Ashlyn Macdonald 2-5 2-2 7, Alexis Robson 2-7 1-2 6, McKenzie Hermanson 3-8 0-0 9, Olivia Breske 1-3 1-1 3, Cassie Hand 1-6 0-0 3, Madison Norris 1-1 0-0 3, Raven Patton 1-4 3-4 5, Kelley Criddle 1-3 0-0 2, Aubrey Miedema 1-3 1-2 3, Cora Peterson 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 18-54 13-17 57.
DORDT (80)
Erika Feenstra 3-5 7-11 13, Siennah Stamness 2-8 1-2 5, Payton Harmsen 3-6 0-0 9, Annie Rhinesmith 3-10 2-2 8, Rachel Evavold 3-11 1-3 7, Ebby Prewitt 4-6 2-2 13, Baylee Tetzlaff 1-3 1-1 3, Faith Anderson 0-2 0-0 0, Mary Smitsdorff 2-4 5-6 9, Jordyn VanMaanen 0-5 0-0 0, Mya Chmielewski 1-3 0-0 2, Kenzie Cunard 1-1 2-4 5, Makayla DeYoung 2-5 0-0 6, Riley VanHulzen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-69 21-31 80.
Dakota State;11;13;9;24;--;57
Dordt;21;25;18;16;--;80
Three-point field goals – Dakota State 8-31 (Hermanson 3-7, Norris 1-1, Peterson 1-2, Macdonald 1-3, Hand 1-4, Robson 1-5, Patton 0-1, Miedema 0-2, Giles 0-6), Dordt 9-26 (Prewitt 3-4, Harmsen 3-6, DeYoung 2-2, Cunard 1-1, Tetzlaff 0-1, VanMaanen 0-1, Chmielewski 0-2, Stamness 0-4, Rhinesmith 0-5). Rebounds – Dakota State 37 (Macdonald 5), Dordt 49 (Evavold 8). Assists – Dakota State 12 (Giles, Hand, Robson 2), Dordt 17 (Evavold 4). Total fouls – Dakota State 22, Dordt 20. Turnovers – Dakota State 20, Dordt 15.
GETTYSBURG 78, BUENA VISTA 60: Emma Dorshimer went 4-for-5 from three-point range while scoring a game-high 23 points as 18th-ranked Gettysburg clipped Buena Vista Friday at the D3hoops.com Classic held in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Buena Vista (4-6) lost an 18-16 lead when Gettysburg went on a 20-8 second-quarter run. En route to their third straight loss, the Beavers shot just 33.9 percent and were outrebounded 48-30.
Destiny Einerwold led the Beavers with 11 points. Jennifer Schneider came off the bench for 10 points for a club that will play a noon game Saturday against Westfield State as the D3hoops.com Classic continues.
GETTYSBURG (78)
Emma Hahner 0-3 0-0 0, Emma Dorshimer 9-18 1-2 23, Ashley Gehrin 6-10 5-5 17, Teal Tasker 1-3 0-0 2, Meredith Brown 4-9 0-2 8, Tierra Morris 0-0 3-4 3, Fiona Aromando 0-0 0-0 0, Christina Richson 1-4 0-0 2, Avery Bennett 0-1 0-0 0, Haley Race 0-0 0-0 0, Seanna McNamara 3-5 0-0 6, Kiera Cesareo 3-6 0-0 8, Mackenzie Tinner 2-2 1-1 5, Tori Yantsos 1-2 1-2 4. Totals 30-63 11-16 78.
BUENA VISTA (60)
Erin Gerke 3-7 0-0 6, Destiny Einerwold 4-9 2-2 11, Holly Schneider 2-9 2-2 6, Hannah Appleseth 3-5 0-0 8, Morgan Muhlbauer 1-8 1-4 3, McKenna Whitehill 0-4 1-2 1, Cassy Miller 1-4 0-0 3, Jenn Potts 2-2 4-4 8, Jennifer Schneider 3-10 2-2 10, Nicole Lange 1-3 0-0 2, Kiara Sporrer 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 21-62 12-16 60.
Gettysburg;16;20;13;29;--;78
Buena Vista;18;8;13;21;--;60
Three-point goals – Gettysburg 7-16 (Dorshimer 4-5, Cesareno 2-4, Yantsos 1-1, McNamara 0-1, Richson 0-1, Tasker 0-1, Gehrin 0-3), Buena Vista 6-19 (Appleseth 2-2, J. Schneider 2-5, Einerwold 1-2, Miller 1-4, Whitehill 0-1, H. Schneider 0-2, Gerke 0-3). Rebounds – Gettysburg 48 (Gehrin, McNamara 7), Buena Vista 30 (Muhlbauer 7). Assists – Gettysburg 19 (Gehrin, McNamara 4), Buena Vista 11 (Einerwold 3). Total fouls – Gettysburg 14, Buena Vista 16. Turnovers – Gettysburg 18, Buena Vista 14.