SEWARD, Neb. | There’s a first time for everything, as far as Concordia’s men’s basketball team is concerned.
Brevin Sloup scored 33 points and Carter Kent added 26 points as Concordia upset the seventh-ranked Briar Cliff squad 102-92 in Great Plains Athletic Conference action at Walz Arena.
Concordia (10-10, 3-9 GPAC) reached the century mark for the first time this season. The Bulldogs shot 58.2 percent, which included 64.3 percent second-half shooting.
Briar Cliff’s Jay Wolfe, the NAIA Division II national player of the week, supplied 32 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Wolfe helped Coach Mark Svagara’s squad during a 5-0 run, scoring a side-shot three-point basket that gave his team a 56-54 lead with 13:34 left in the second half.
Consecutive baskets from Grant Wragge and Sloup enabled Concordia to regain the lead, 58-56. Jackson Lamb hit a pair of free throws to tie the game at 58, but the Bulldogs’ Tanner Wubbels and Sloup responded with baskets that gave their team the lead for keeps.
Briar Cliff (15-4, 9-3) slipped to 1 ½ games back of No. 4 Morningside. Lamb scored 17 points while Ethan Freidel and Jeff Daubanton added 16 and 12 points, respectively.