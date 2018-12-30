IOWA CITY – It was supposed to be one last holiday cupcake. It almost turned into a post-Christmas hangover.
After feasting on the likes of Northern Iowa, Western Carolina and Savannah State the past two weeks, the Iowa men’s basketball team overcame some lackluster play and a gritty effort from Bryant to finish its non-conference slate with a 72-67 win Saturday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Tyler Cook led Iowa (11-2) with 19 points, 12 rebounds and six assists while Jordan Bohannon chipped in 17 points.
It marks the first time since Tom Davis’ 1986-87 team Iowa has won all of its non-league games in a season.
“It’s great,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said, “but we recognize what’s coming – 18 big games.
“It is a big challenge for us. I’m glad this part of the schedule is behind us. We’re pleased but not satisfied.”
The challenges get much, much steeper. The resumption of Big Ten play begins Thursday night at Purdue, followed by Nebraska, Northwestern and Ohio State.
And the performance will have to get much better. Iowa turned the ball over 17 times, was 9 of 17 from the foul line in the second half and was even on the glass with a team not having anybody taller than 6-5.
Bryant, located in Smithfield, Rhode Island and a member of the Northeast Conference, has been a Division I program for just the past 10 years.
Even though the Bulldogs came in 326th out of 353 teams in the NET rankings, they were tied with the 24th-ranked Hawkeyes with 2 ½ minutes remaining.
“I was very proud of our guys’ effort,” Bryant coach Jared Grasso said. “We controlled the tempo, and I’m proud of the way our guys fought.”
Bryant slowed the tempo and often drained at least 25 to 26 seconds on the 30-second shot clock.
“I saw a team ready to play,” Bohannon said. “You’ve got to give Bryant a lot of credit. They came from the jump. They hit a lot of tough shots, have some really good guards and ran some stuff we weren’t ready for.
“Looking back on their other games, they played more like Savannah State pressing and moving the ball.”
Cook scored on a coast-to-coast drive with 2:23 left to inch Iowa in front, 68-66.
Bryant had three possessions to tie or take the lead, but could not convert.
Cook, Bohannon and Nicholas Baer made enough free throws in the closing 48 seconds to help Iowa survive.
“We had some huge stops,” Bohannon said. “That’s what we needed to get the win tonight.”
“Defensively, I thought we were OK at times, but we weren’t really good until the stretch,” McCaffery said.
Unlike the past three games where Iowa rolled to comfortable double-digit wins, including a 46-point rout over Savannah State last week where the walk-ons got plenty of court time, Iowa had to sweat this one out.
Bryant junior guard Adam Grant poured in 20 of his season-high 23 points before halftime, including a 3-pointer over Maishe Dailey before the intermission to trim the deficit to nine. Tanner Johnson and Joe Kasperzyk starred for Bryant in the second half, combining for 29 points.
The Bulldogs (3-8) pulled to within one at 45-44 early in the second half following a Johnson trifecta. They tied the game twice in the final five minutes at 64 and 66.
Baer finished with 12 points and five blocked shots. Freshman Joe Wieskamp closed with 10 points and five rebounds.
“I tried to be more aggressive,” Wieskamp said. “My offense wasn’t flowing the first 30 minutes and missed a few shots I normally make. I’ve got to clean that stuff up.”
IOWA ITEMS
--Iowa center and second-leading scorer Luka Garza missed his second consecutive game with an ankle injury. McCaffery said Garza likely will be a “game-time decision” Thursday at Purdue.
“We’re not going to rush him back,” McCaffery said.
--After playing only five games in a 23-day span, Iowa begins a stretch of four Big Ten games in 10 days Thursday night at Purdue. Iowa returns home next Sunday afternoon to face Nebraska.