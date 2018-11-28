VERMILLION, S.D. -- South Dakota picked up its first women's basketball win ever over a top 25 opponent, fending off a late rally to upend No. 23 Iowa State 64-59 in a non-conference game played at Sanford Coyote Sports Center Wednesday.
The Coyotes led by 17 points early in the fourth quarter when Hannah Sjerven made the second of two free throws but the Cyclones weren't done, storming back to within 60-57 when 2018 Miss Iowa Basketball Ashley Joens hit on a 3-point shot.
Madison McKeever hit a layup and a pair of free throws in the final minute to help USD (6-1) hold on for the win.
Ciara Duffy hit for five 3-point shots and had 17 points to lead South Dakota while Sjerven, a 6-foot-2 transfer from New Mexico State, had 10 points and 10 rebounds and Alllson Arens had 11 points.
Sophomore Madison Wise scored a game-high 19 points and Bridget Carleton 14 to lead Iowa State (5-1).
Prior to this win, South Dakota had an 0-5 record against top 25 teams since moving to NCAA Division I. Iowa State was making its first visit here since 1984 which was the last time the Coyotes beat the Cyclones.