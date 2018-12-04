BOULDER, Colo. - Colorado used a balanced scoring attack that had five players score in double figures and improved to 6-1 with an 82-58 win over South Dakota in men's college basketball action Tuesday evening.
The Buffaloes won for the fourth straight time and got 14 points each from D'Shawn Schwartz and Evan Battey to lead the way.
South Dakota got a game-high 15 points from 15 points and Trey Burch-Manning chipped in 12 points.The Coyotes (4-4) dropped to 0-4 all time against Pac-12 opponents. USD is back in action Saturday at 1 p.m. hosting Missouri-Kansas City.
SOUTH DAKOTA (58)
Trey Burch-Manning 5-10 1-4 12, Brandon Armstong 1-8 2-4 5, Tyler Peterson 5-12 4-5 15, Triston Simpson 3-11 2-2 8, Stanley Umude 1-3 2-2 5, Nathan Robinson 0-6 5-8 5, Jay Harvey 2-2 0-2 4, Logan Power 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 19-56 16-27 58
COLORADO (82)
Shane Gatling 2-3 6-6 11, Evan Battey 3-7 8-10 14, Tyler Bey 5-7 3-4 13, Lucas Siewert 2-5 0-0 4, McKinley Wright 4-9 2-3 11, D'Shawn Schwartz 6-7 1-1 14, Alexander Strating 0-1 0-0 0, AJ Martinka 0-1 0-0 0, Namon Wright 1-5 4-4 7, Deleon Brown 0-2 0-0 0, Daylen Kountz 3-6 1-2 8, Eli Parquet 0-1 0-0 0, Aidan McQuade 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-54 25-30 82.
Halftime score - Colorado 41, South Dakota 28. 3-point shooting - South Dakota 4-23 (Burch-Manning 1-4, Armstong 1-4, Peterson 1-4, Simpson 0-5, Umude 1-2, Robinson 0-3, Power 0-1, Colorado 5-16 (Gatling 1-1, Siewert 0-2, M Wright 1-2, Schwartz 1-2, N Wright 1-4, Brown 0-1, Kountz 1-1, Battery 0-2, Parquet 0-1). Fouled out - Umude. Rebounds - South Dakota 33 (Harvey 8), Colorado 41 (Bey 7). Assists - South Dakota 4 (Peterson 2), Colorado 11 (M Wright 5). Turnovers - South Dakota 13, Colorado 13. Total fouls - South Dakota 23, Colorado 23