FARGO, N.D. | For the fifth straight year, South Dakota’s women’s basketball team opened the Summit League with a victory.
Minnesota natives Hannah Sjerven and Madison McKeever scored 15 and 13 points, respectively, while leading the Coyotes to a 67-41 victory at the Scheels Center. Fans from Sjerven’s hometown of Rogers, Minn., and McKeever’s native Erskine, Minn., were present to support Coach Dawn Plitzuweit’s squad.
McKeever hit a three-point basket in the beginning of the second quarter as South Dakota began to stretch a 15-13 lead after the game’s first 10 minutes. The visitors shot 69.2 percent in the second quarter while outscoring the Bisson 23-12.
“We did not start today’s game with the urgency that we are capable of, but our young ladies made a quick adjustment and that was good to see coming off a long layover since our last game,” said Plitzuweit. “Our ability to defend and finish possessions with a rebound allowed us to get some separation and then our runs in the second and third quarter were huge today.”
South Dakota (13-2, 1-0 Summit) stretched its 38-25 halftime lead by outscoring North Dakota State (4-10, 1-1) 19-5 in the third quarter. The Coyotes limited the Bison to just 1 of 11 shooting in the third quarter.
Taylor Frederick scored 11 points for the Coyotes. McKeever and Allison Arens each grabbed six defensive rebounds while Liz Korngable contributed six assists and five rebounds.
Emily Dietz led North Dakota State with 12 points.
South Dakota will play Thursday at Denver before hosting rival South Dakota State on Sunday.