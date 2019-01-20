OMAHA | Allison Arens is the latest member of South Dakota’s 1,000-point club.
A senior guard from Crofton, Neb., Arens supplied 12 points, five assists, five steals, three rebounds and a blocked shot while helping South Dakota’s women’s basketball team to Sunday afternoon’s 80-49 Summit League basketball victory over Omaha.
Arens became the sixth Coyote in program history with career totals of over 1,000 points and 300 assists.
South Dakota (17-3, 5-1 Summit) shot 56.6 percent from the field and had four other double-figure scorers in its fourth straight victory. Ciara Duffy scored 17 points, threw six assists and went 2-for-4 from three-point range for a squad that converted 10 of 19 attempts.
Madison McKeever’s 14 points included 4 of 6 three-point shooting. Coming through with 12 points each were Taylor Frederick and reserve Hannah Sjerven.
Rayanna Carter and reserve Mariah Murdie each scored 12 points for Omaha, which shot just 20.6 percent in the second half.