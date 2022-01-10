Coyotes take down North Dakota, Bruns scores 21 points for Fighting Hawks

GRAND FORKS, N.D.-- The University of South Dakota men's basketball earned its first victory in nearly a month on Monday night against North Dakota, as a series of big performances on offense powered the Coyotes to a 75-68 win over the Fighting Hawks.

Four USD players finished in double digit scoring, with Mason Archambault and Kruz Perrott-Hunt leading the way with 19 points apiece, followed by Boogie Anderson with 14 and Tasos Kamateros with 10 points.

Meanwhile, North Dakota freshman Paul Bruns, a Dakota Valley grad, led the Fighting Hawks with 21 points on 7-of-20 shooting, with three 3-pointers and a team-high eight rebounds.

Elsewhere on the court, redshirt sophomore Hunter Goodrick had 18 rebounds for USD, the most by a Coyotes' basketball player since 2012.

The Coyotes got off to a fast start in the first half, scoring 39 points and going into halftime with an 11 point lead. North Dakota outscored USD in the second half by a 40-36 margin, but USD managed to hold for the win.

Due to a pair of canceled games, and three consecutive losses, the victory was USD's first since Dec. 15, against Bellarmine.

Archambault's 19 points came on 5-of-9 shooting, with nine successful free throws, while Perrott-Hunt and Anderson were 8-of-18 and 7-of-14, respectively.

As a team, the Coyotes were 17-of-23 from the free throw line, but just 2-for-15 from 3-point territory. South Dakota also out-paced the Fighting Hawks in shooting percentage, as the Coyotes shot 47.5 percent from the field, compared to 34.9 percent for North Dakota.

Bruns and Tsotne Tsartsidze tied for the team lead with eight boards apiece for North Dakota. The two teams finished dead even with 40 rebounds each.

Bruns leads North Dakota in scoring by a wide margin, with 239 points on the year and 40 3-pointers. He also leads the Fighting Hawks with 22 steals, and is second on the team with 86 total rebounds.

South Dakota will play its next game on Thursday, when the Coyotes host Denver.

