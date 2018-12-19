GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico – South Dakota led from start to finish in a 67-53 women’s basketball victory over Grambling State in the first game of the Puerto Rico Classic here Wednesday.
Four players reached double figures for the 11-1 Coyote, led by Ciara Duffy with 13 points. USD jumped to a 14-0 lead and an 11-1 run from the end of the third quarter into the start of the fourth extended the cushion to 58-30.
Allison Arens added 11 points and eight rebounds, while Hannah Sverjen tallied 11 points to go along with three blocks. Monica Arens just missed her first career double-double with 10 points and nine rebounds.
Grambling State (1-8) was paced by the SWAC Preseason Player of the Year Shakyla Hill, who had 19 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and eight steals.
The Coyotes play Loyola Marymount here at 3 p.m. (central time) Thursday.