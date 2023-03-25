LOUISVILLE — Ryan Kalkbrenner had heard enough. He had taken enough.

A Cinderella squad stood between Creighton and history. The double teams Princeton sent were suffocating, the contact under the rim forceful. But the Bluejay big man, who’s long favored finesse over brute strength, had towered over too many teams for this to be the one that halted CU’s dream season.

The sixth-seeded Jays admittedly saw teams bigger and stronger than the 15th-seeded Tigers this year. Princeton guard Matt Allocco didn’t want Creighton players to think that, though.

So when the Tigers shoved Kalkbrenner out of bounds and into a turnover during Creighton’s historic 86-75 Sweet 16 win, Allocco motioned his arm as if he was pumping imaginary iron.

When Kalkbrenner converted a three-point play four minutes later, he picked up those same weights.

“We lift, too!” he screamed.

Those were the moments that led to disaster for Princeton, the Cinderella of this year's tournament who had its shiny slipper ripped off by the Bluejays.

“I just got in the moment, man,” said Kalkbrenner, whose 22 points led CU to its first Elite Eight in modern school history. “And sometimes I just let a little more emotion than I usually have out.”

In the Elite Eight for the first-ever in the 64-team era, Creighton will play San Diego State Sunday at 1:20 p.m. for a Final Four berth.

Minutes before the 3-point play against Princeton, coach Greg McDermott saw a look on Kalkbrenner’s face. An unfamiliar, unwelcome expression.

“I knew he was frustrated,” McDermott said. “We missed a couple of opportunities to get him the ball, and he missed a couple of opportunities to finish when we did. And I just explained to him that I don't care what happened on the last play. In this huddle our team needs your face to look like a leader's face.”

In front of 20,289 at the KFC Yum! Center, Kalkbrenner soon offered his best look, giving the Tigers a couple of snapshots of how much he lifts.

Like his “too short” notion after finishing over Princeton big man Keeshawn Kellman, sending him to the bench after two minutes of second-half clock. Or his alley-oop dunk over forward Zach Martini, a two-hand, two-foot disrespectful slam.

Princeton (23-9) was always in for a tall task. But you don’t know just how big Kalkbrenner is until his massive shoes dangle above your head. His 22 points came on 9-for-12 shooting accompanied by five rebounds.

As Creighton (24-12) has advanced through each round of the NCAA tournament, each game has called for someone to step up. After all, the balance of their starting five is why the Jays were labeled a potential Final Four team months before they knocked on Houston’s door.

Kalkbrenner shared Friday’s dance with Baylor Scheierman, who was equally difficult to handle and looked every bit the part of one of the nation’s most sought-after transfers this summer. The senior guard had a flawless first half, going 5-for-5 through the first 20 minutes. He finished with 21 points, making 8 of his 11 shots from the floor.

“Being here, through the ups and downs of the year, a lot of people doubting us, it feels pretty special,” Scheierman said.

Everything dropped for Scheierman, to the point some shots didn’t make sense. His shrug after a leaning, banked-in 3 — which beat the clock and Princeton’s late, frustrating zone — said it all.

“That one felt horrible coming off my hand and wound up going in,” Scheierman said. “It’s just that type of night.”

And it was. Shotmaking was in the air.

Tiger guard Ryan Langborg made 11 of his 17 shots for 26 points. Tosan Evbuomwan had his hands all over the first half, adding 24 points, six rebounds and nine assists. Both teams combined for 90 points through 20 minutes.

Creighton shot 58% from the floor and 38% from 3.

Princeton isn’t your typical 15th seed, either. The usual 15 seeds don’t waltz over teams like Arizona and Missouri on their way to this point. And the Tigers didn’t make it easy on the Jays.

Despite trailing by as many as 16, Princeton chipped away at a lead that mounted quickly. With around 11 minutes to play, coach Mitch Henderson opted for a 1-3-1 zone.

The Jays could hardly breathe, coming up short on possession after possession.

A couple of lobs that went out of Arthur Kaluma’s reach. An errant pass that might’ve missed Kalkbrenner’s hands. CU skipped the ball around until Princeton ended up with it several times, holding the Jays scoreless for minutes.

Creighton has had defenses push it out of games. UConn’s press in Connecticut cut its lifeline. Marquette’s ball pressure shaved its odds of a Big East regular-season title.

But these Jays are not the December Jays. Or the version that came up short at times during the regular season. Like Creighton did during its eight-game Big East winning streak, CU found a way Friday night.

Beyond Kalkbrenner catching a wild save from Kaluma and tossing it to Alexander for a 3 against the Tiger zone.

Beyond Scheierman’s leaning 3 that, for a while, was CU’s lone bucket against that zone.

Beyond Kalkbrenner’s open dunk with less than two minutes left, effectively sealing the deal and leaving him to raise the roof.

Creighton kept its composure. And as a result, it'll keep dancing.

“I guess what those guys were saying at the start of the season was accurate.” McDermott said. “We knew this group had a lot of potential. They’ve invested a lot. They’ve sacrificed a lot.

“We've taken a step that nobody that's ever worn a Creighton uniform has ever taken. That's really special stuff.”