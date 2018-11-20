LAHAINA, Hawaii — Talen Horton-Tucker had 26 points and 14 rebounds, Michael Jacobson added 23 points and Iowa State ran away from Illinois in the second half for an 84-68 victory Tuesday in the Maui Invitational.
Down to eight scholarship players due to injuries and suspensions, Iowa State (4-1) bounced back from an opening loss to Arizona with a strong game at both ends.
The Cyclones used their pressure defense to keep it close in the first half, then went on an 18-2 run early in the second to build a nine-point lead. Iowa State kept boosting the lead from there, making 16 of 28 shots to earn a spot in Wednesday's fifth-place game against San Diego State.
Trent Frazier had 15 points to lead Illinois (1-3), which will face Xavier in the seventh-place game.
ARIZONA 71, ISU 66
In Monday's tournament opening game, Arizona needed 30 minutes to get going. Once the Wildcats did, short-handed Iowa State had no real answer.
Justin Coleman scored 18 points and Arizona rallied from a 10-point second-half deficit to knock off the Cyclones 71-66.
Arizona (4-0), with its overhauled roster, was ragged well into the second half before playing better at both ends during a 12-2 run that tied it at 56-all with five minutes left. The Wildcats went ahead and stayed there, making eight straight free throws in the final 39 seconds to earn a spot in Tuesday's semifinals against No. 3 Gonzaga.
"We didn't panic, we hung in there," Arizona coach Sean Miller said.
The scrappy Cyclones (3-1) played without point guard Lindell Wigginton and forward Solomon Young due to injuries, and Cam Lard and Zoran Talley because of suspensions.
That left eight scholarship players for the Maui opener against Arizona, but it didn't slow them early. The Cyclones led by seven at halftime and stretched it to 10 midway through the second half before Arizona rallied.
Marial Shayok led Iowa State with 19 points.