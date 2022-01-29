Dakota Wesleyan upsets No. 25 Briar Cliff basketball at home

SIOUX CITY– Sometimes in basketball, even good teams fall short.

The No. 25 ranked Briar Cliff University men’s basketball team came up on the short end of a 75-68 upset loss to Dakota Wesleyan University on Saturday afternoon at Newman Flanagan Center, as the Chargers couldn’t get their shots to fall in the late stages of the game.

It was a disappointing loss to Briar Cliff head coach Mark Svagera, who blamed the defeat on the team’s propensity to allow the Tigers to score easy baskets throughout the game.

“You’ve got to give credit to Dakota Wesleyan,” Svagera said. “I thought they had a really good game plan. They exposed some of the switches we had and it got them some easy buckets, but I didn’t think we played with the edge we’ve been playing with, and I don’t think we played with the same tenacity we’ve been playing with the last few weeks. That’s disappointing, we’ve been playing really well.”

While the outcome ultimately went the Tigers’ way, Briar Cliff definitely made the game interesting.

The Tigers roared out of the gate in the first half by shooting 55 percent from the field, and at one point held a 34-20 lead over the first-place Chargers.

Briar Cliff began to chip away at the Dakota Wesleyan lead late in the first half, as senior and Sheldon native Jaden Kleinhesselink nailed a 3-pointer and a trio of free throws to help pull the Chargers to within six points at the half, 37-31.

A hot start from the Tigers in the second half put the Chargers in an 11-point hole, but a pair of 3's from BCU junior Quinn Vesey pulled BCU back to within five points, at 44-39. Nick Hoyt then scored for Briar Cliff to make it a 3-point game.

Eventually, the Chargers tied the game at 55-55, and later 62-62, the latter score coming thanks to a pair of free throws from Vesey with 3:58 to go in the game.

But a 3-pointer from Tigers’ sophomore Nick Wilter gave Dakota Wesleyan a lead it would never give back.

16 seconds after Wilter’s 3-pointer, Briar Cliff guard Connor Groves missed from deep. Once the Chargers got the ball back, Quinten Vasa missed a two-point shot of his own.

After a pair of free throws from Jeffrey Schuch gave the Tigers a 67-62 lead, Vesey missed two from the line for Briar Cliff to give Dakota Wesleyan the ball back with just over a minute remaining.

Kleinhesselink managed to get the ball back for BCU on a defensive rebound, but then missed a 3-point attempt with 39 seconds to go. Six seconds later, sophomore guard Nick Wittler converted two free throws to put the Tigers up, 69-62.

Kleinhesselink’s next shot attempt also failed to go in, and he was forced to leave the game after committing his fifth personal foul, stopping the clock at 24 seconds. Sawyer Schultz nailed the two ensuing free throws to put the Tigers up by nine points, and later hit two more to put the finishing touches on the victory.

Senior forward Koln Oppold led the Tigers with 22 points, on 10-of-19 shooting, while the team combined for a 52 percent shooting mark in the game.

“Koln Oppold had a really good game, and they worked it inside out very well,” Kleinhesselink said. “I think they gave us troubles throughout the whole game. They worked the shot clock well, and just gave us a lot of troubles.”

While Dakota Wesleyan’s shooting stayed hot throughout the game, Briar Cliff never had the same success. The Chargers improved in the second half to the tune of a 42.3 shooting percentage, but finished the day at 39.2 percent from the field.

Vesey led the Chargers with 17 points and seven rebounds, while Groves and Kleinhesselink each scored 11.

According to Svagera, part of the problem came from the Chargers choosing to go for tough shots from deep, rather than playing to its strengths on the inside, as well as a subpar week of practice.

“That’s just not what we’ve been doing, and that is what’s frustrating,” Svagera said. “We just kind of went away from what has been successful for us the past two weeks.”

To Kleinhesselink, the down practice week might’ve just been due to the fact that the Chargers had been so hot lately.

Coming into Saturday’s game, the Chargers had won nine games in a row, dating back to Dec. 11.

“Human nature sometimes, when you are on a roll you can relax,” Kleinhesselink said. “But I think you learn your lesson when you lose at home, on your home court.”

Briar Cliff is now 15-7 overall, and 11-3 in GPAC play. The Chargers will host Mount Marty on Wednesday.

