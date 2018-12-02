MINNEAPOLIS -- South Dakota State's men's basketball team used a fast start and balanced effort throughout to cruise past Northern Iowa at the U.S. Bank Stadium Basketball Classic, 82-50.
Mike Daum led the Jacks with his seventh double-double of the season, dropping a game-high 24 points to go with 11 rebounds. He hit 11-of-12 at the charity stripe in the win.
Skyler Flatten scored 17 and had five rebounds with five assists over 36 minutes, David Jenkins scored 16 and Alex Arians reached double-figures for the second-consecutive game, adding 11 points for SDSU to go with six rebounds.
Tevin King dished a game-high seven assists.
South Dakota State shot 51 percent as a team and held Northern Iowa to 31 percent shooting from the field, thanks in part to a plus-26 advantage in points in the paint.
Ahead one (6-5) early on, Arians hit a 3-pointer at 16:53 to open an 18-2 South Dakota State run, putting the Jackrabbits up 24-7 just past the 10-minute mark of the first. UNI ended the run and pulled back within nine (24-15) thanks to a brief rally of its own near the under-eight media, but State recovered momentum and held the Panthers at bay, carrying a 40-25 lead into halftime.
While neither team fired out of the locker room in the second, the Jacks scored eight straight just before the under-16 media to build their lead to 22 (52-30). Play evened over the next 10 minutes of action before State pushed its advantage even further, going up 77-46 at 4:56 thanks to 11 unanswered.
UNI came within 30 once more, but the Jackrabbit attack kept up the pressure and improved to 7-2 in nonleague play.