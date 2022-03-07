Defending champ South Dakota moves to Summit title game

SIOUX FALLS – The two-time defending champions are returning to the Summit League women’s basketball championship game.

And, a familiar opponent awaits the South Dakota Coyotes.

USD bested Kansas City 81-67 in a semifinal Monday and will play in-state rival South Dakota State for the title here Tuesday.

Chloe Lamb, the Summit League Player of the Year, poured in a career-high 33 points as the Coyotes chalked up their 25th victory of the season.

It was the third win of the season for USD over the Roos, but this one didn’t come quite as easily as the last two.

Kansas City, the tournament’s No. 3 seed, stayed in the game despite shooting 36.4 percent from the field. The Roos made 20 of 22 free throws and got a combined 37 points from All-Summit League performers Naomi Alnatas (21) and Brooklyn McDavid (16).

“I thought it was a very challenging game, an opportunity for us to really have to tough it up,” USD Coach Dawn Plitzuweit said. “We certainly didn’t do a good job in the first half of taking care of the basketball, which is a little bit uncharacteristic of us, and that resulted in Kansas City getting some opportunities we wish we could have back. We didn’t finish plays, they got some loose balls. I think there were about 15 or 16 points we gave up in those type of situations in the first half.

“That being said, Naomi Alnatas is really hard to guard. Our super seniors certainly played great, I thought our young ladies showed a great deal of toughness and overcame some adversity.”

Along with the 33-point salvo by Lamb, Hannah Sjerven added 24 points and just missed a double-double with nine rebounds. Liv Korngable was also in double figures with 10 points.

South Dakota (26-5) wasn’t able to gain any separation in the first half, clinging to a 41-35 lead at intermission. The game was tightly officiated, resulting in key players spending time on the bench.

“I think everyone from the first five to everyone on the bench is ready to step up at any time,” said Lamb, who made 12 of 16 shots, including 5 of 6 from the arc. “Liv was still on the floor when the rest of us were on the bench, being a good leader and letting everyone know what needed to be done.”

The Coyotes stretched their lead to 59-50 after three quarters, then pulled away in the fourth, taking their biggest lead of 73-55 on five straight points by Sjerven.

South Dakota and South Dakota State split regular season games, sharing the Summit League regular season title. SDSU cruised past Oral Roberts in the other Monday semifinal.

The rivals will be playing in the conference tournament championship game for the third time in the last four seasons and it’s the fifth straight trip to the finals for USD.

“This is always the goal,” Lamb said. “Being a rival game again, it will be fun. Fans enjoy it, we enjoy it. They get to see two really good teams going at it in March.”

