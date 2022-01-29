Defense carries Coyotes past North Dakota

VERMILLION, S.D. – It apparently didn’t take long for the South Dakota Coyotes to recover from a gut wrenching loss.

Two days after what could have been a victory for the Coyotes turned into an overtime loss, USD bounced back with a strong performance against North Dakota.

South Dakota clamped on the defensive pressure en route to a 71-58 triumph Saturday at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

North Dakota made a game of it in the second half, trimming a 27-point deficit to 11, but despite a 17-point performance by former Dakota Valley High School standout Paul Bruns, the Fighting Hawks tumbled to their 10th consecutive loss.

“I’m really proud of the guys, this is our fourth game in eight days after a monster road trip with not a really deep bench dealing with some injuries” South Dakota Coach Todd Lee said “It’s a North Dakota team that’s hungry, they’ve played a lot of close games lately. We got off to a big lead and they got to the line a lot in the second half. They put a zone in and we didn’t attack it well, but overall I’m really proud of our team.”

Tasos Kamateros charted a double-double with 21 points and 12 rebounds for USD, now 13-8 overall and 6-4 in the Summit League. The 6-8 junior played 38 minutes and launched nine 3-pointers, connecting on three.

He was one of five players in double figures for the Coyotes, who shot an even 50-percent from the field.

On Thursday, Tasos Kamateros made a 3-point shot at the buzzer that would have been a game-winner against North Dakota State. However, after review the shot was ruled to have come after the buzzer sounded.

North Dakota State went on to win 74-62 in overtime, taking over sole possession of third place in the Summit League standings.

“You can’t be thinking about the past, you have to move forward,” Kamateros said. “We lost the game on Thursday, but we were like, what do we need to do to win this game tonight. We came out and competed really well and played well defensively. It feels good when everybody is in the same mindset.”

Kruz Perrot-Hunt and Mason Archambault added 12 points each, while Erik Oliver and Damani Hayes provided quality minutes in reserve roles. Oliver and Hayes each charted 11 points and three rebounds in a combined 45 minutes off the bench.

“Erik hasn’t played a ton of minutes but he played well tonight,” Lee said. “For him to come in and score 11 points and he did a good job defensively. Damani always does that. He’s our captain defensively.”

So dominant was the South Dakota defense in the first half, North Dakota made only 6 shots in 24 attempts.

The Coyotes went on a 13-0 run five minutes into the game, reversing a 6-3 deficit into a 16-6 lead. North Dakota went over six minutes without scoring in that stretch.

USD was 16-for-31 from the field (51.6 percent) and outrebounded the Fighting Hawks 21-12 in the opening 20 minutes. That helped produce 14 second-chance points and the Coyotes also scored 11 points off turnovers.

It was 39-18 at halftime and the lead grew to 27, 56-39, on a Hayes basket with 11:36 left in the game.

North Dakota went on an 18-2 run to pull within 11 at the 6:17 mark, but the Coyotes responded by outsourcing UND 11-4 over the next five minutes.

Bruns made his 15th collegiate start and has averaged 15.3 points in those games. He leads all freshmen in the Summit League with a 13.7 average.

Saturday’s effort –4 of 9 from the field and 8 of 8 from the line – was his 15th double-digit performance of the season.

Bentiu Panoam scored 17 of his team-high 19 points in the second half for the Fighting Hawks, now 4-18 overall and winless in nine Summit League games.

South Dakota has a week to prepare for in-state rival South Dakota State, which plays here next Saturday.

