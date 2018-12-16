WAYNE, Neb. | Defense appears to be one of the key factors for Wayne State’s men’s basketball team.
For the seventh time in the last eight games, the Wildcats held an opponent to less than 40 percent shooting Sunday afternoon. Minnesota Crookston shot just 35.6 percent during a 72-52 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference defeat at Rice Auditorium.
Minnesota Crookston shot just 31 percent in the second half. Harrison Cleary, who entered the game second in the NSIC with a 22-point scoring average, was held to just nine points on 4 of 15 shooting.
Wayne State (10-1, 5-0 NSIC) extended its 34-27 halftime lead thanks to 51.7 percent shooting in the second half. Trevin Joseph supplied 18 points, five assists, two steals and two blocked shots in the squad’s ninth straight win.
Kendall Jacks added 15 points for the Wildcats. Vance Janssen provided 14 points, six rebounds and two blocked shots while Jordan Janssen added 11 points, eight rebounds and two blocked shots.
MINNESOTA CROOKSTON (52)
Harrison Cleary 4-15 0-0 9, Ben Juhl 4-11 32-4 12, Gable Smith 3-4 0-0 6, Chase Knickerbocker 0-7 1-2 1, Josh Collins 1-3 0-0 2, D. Bariffe-Smith 0-2 0-0 0, Malcolm Cohen 0-2 1-2 1, Darin Viken 2-3 0-0 5, Brian Sitzmann 4-7 0-0 8, Chase Johnson 0-1 1-2 1, Aaron Hollcroft 0-0 0-0 0, Javier Nicolau 3-4 1-2 7. Totals 21-59 7-12 52.
WAYNE STATE (72)
Kendall Jacks 5-8 3-3 15, Trevin Joseph 9-17 0-0 18, Nick Ferrarini 1-8 0-0 3, Vance Janssen 3-7 7-8 14, Jordan Janssen 4-6 3-4 11, Al’Tavius Jackson 1-1 1-1 3, Nate Thayer 0-0 0-0 0, Nate Mohr 0-0 0-0 0, Ben Dentlinger 0-0 0-1 0, Luke TerHark 1-3 0-0 3, Nosa Iyagbaye 1-1 0-0 2, Tony Bonner 1-6 1-2 3. Totals 26-57 15-19 72.
Halftime: Wayne State 34, Minnesota Crookston 27. Three-point goals – Minnesota Crookston 3-17 (Viken 1-2, Juhl 1-3, Cleary 1-6, Cohen 0-1, Sitzmann 0-2, Knickerbocker 0-3), Wayne State 5-17 (Jacks 2-2, TerHark 1-1, V. Janssen 1-2, Ferrarini 1-5, Joseph 0-7). Rebounds – Minnesota Crookston 35 (Knickerbocker 8), Wayne State 39 (J. Janssen 8). Assists – Minnesota Crookston 12 (Juhl 3), Wayne State 11 (Joseph 5). Total fouls – Minnesota Crookston 19, Wayne State 20. Turnovers – Minnesota Crookston 18, Wayne State 17.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
WAYNE STATE 88, MINNESOTA STATE 83: Wayne State outscored Minnesota Crookston 29-17 in the fourth quarter while rallying for Sunday afternoon’s Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference victory.
Trailing 66-59 going into the final frame, Wayne State (7-3, 3-2 NSIC) went on an 11-2 run and took its first lead on Kylie Hammer’s three-point basket with 7:34 left. The two teams then experienced six ties and three lead changes, with Minnesota Crookston’s Isieoma Odor (29 points, 9 rebounds) hitting a layup with 1:57 remaining.
Hammer and Andrea Larson each hit a pair of free throws to give Wayne State an 86-83 lead. During the squad’s highest-scoring fourth quarter of the season, Hammer clinched the win on a pair of free throws with three seconds left.
A reserve, Hammer led Wayne State, now 130-13 over the last four seasons at Rice Auditorium with 19 points, one more than Erin Norling. Larson scored 12 points and grabbed 13 rebounds.
Halley Busse and Brittany Bongartz each tallied 12 points for the Wildcats.
MINNESOTA CROOKSTON (83)
Caitlin Michaelis 5-11 0-0 15, Kylie Post 3-7 2-2 9, Isieoma Odor 13-22 3-3 29, Bren Fox 4-5 2-2 10, Paige Weakley 5-11 0-0 14, Steph McWilliams 0-1 0-0 0, Ashley Freund 1-3 0-0 3, Kylea Praska 1-1 0-0 3, Abby Guidinger 0-7 0-0 0, Paige Cornale 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-69 7-7 83.
WAYNE STATE (88)
Maggie Lowe 3-6 0-0 9, Erin Norling 9-20 0-0 18, Halley Busse 5-8 0-0 12, Andrea Larson 3-8 4-4 12, Brittany Bongartz 4-12 4-7 12, Haley Vesey 0-4 0-0 0, Autumn Mlinar 0-0 0-0 0, Kylie Hammer 5-10 6-7 19, Amelia Ivester 3-4 0-0 6. Totals 32-72 14-18 88.
Minnesota Crookston;24;15;27;17;--;83
Wayne State;20;15;24;29;--;88
Three-point goals – Minnesota Crookston 12-28 (Michaelis 5-10, Weakley 4-8, Post 1-1, Praska 1-1, Freund 1-3, Cornale 0-1, McWilliams 0-1), Wayne State 10-27 (Hammer 3-5, Lowe 3-6, Larson 2-3, Busse 2-5, Vesey 0-3, Norling 0-5). Rebounds – Minnesota Crookston 39 (Fox 13), Wayne State 37 (Larson 13). Assists – Minnesota Crookston 18 (Odor 5), Wayne State 19 (Hammer 5). Total fouls – Minnesota State 14, Wayne State 11. Turnovers – Minnesota State 15, Wayne State 10.