ORANGE CITY, Iowa – The way things started out here Saturday, it appeared Northwestern hadn’t recovered from a shocking Great Plains Athletic Conference women’s basketball loss at Doane a week ago.
Staged in a showdown with NAIA Division II top-ranked Concordia, the No. 2 Red Raiders trailed 21-6 after a woeful first quarter.
Things changed in a hurry, however, and Northwestern upended the Bulldogs 81-75 in an entertaining clash of titans at the Bultman Center. The Red Raiders snapped an eight-game losing skid to Concordia and moved into a tie for first place in the GPAC standings.
All-American Kassidy De Jong accounted for a big share of Northwestern’s scoring with 25 points and Haley Birks – the only other player in double figures with 10 points – made all six of her free throws, including four in the final 14 seconds.
De Jong, a senior from Orange City Unity Christian, also pulled down a game-high 13 rebounds in another stellar performance. Northwestern held a dominating 49-29 advantage on the boards.
“We play ranked teams a lot and it’s really fun,” De Jong said. “Today in shoot around, coach told us he could care less who we play, we’re just going to play how we play, we’re going to do our principles on defense. We play really good teams but we try to focus on ourselves and do what we do.”
Northwestern was just 2-for-16 from the field in the first quarter and turned the ball over eight times. For a while it seemed like it was still suffering a hangover from an 81-74 overtime loss to Doane last Saturday.
“It was one of those games that just didn’t flow for us and it was a good learning game,” De Jong said. “With our bye on Wednesday, we took these four practices and used it to get better. It was a little rough (in the first quarter), I don’t know if we were a little jittery or nervous.
“Once we started relaxing we started getting in the groove and connecting and playing together. That’s what got us back into it.”
The Red Raiders outscored Concordia 19-3 in the first seven minutes of the second quarter, taking its first lead on two free throws by Sammy Blum at the 3:17 mark. From there it was nip and tuck until Northwestern opened up a little breathing room early in the fourth quarter.
Two free throws by Birks with 8:11 left in the game gave the Red Raiders a 65-55 lead, but Concordia roared back and took the lead 74-73 when Quinn Wragge converted a pair of free throws with 2:15 remaining.
De Jong drove to the hoop for a layup before Concordia’s Taylor Cockerill, who scored a game-high 28 points, tied it at 75-75 by making the first of two free throws.
In the ensuing final minute of play, Concordia turned it over three times and missed a layup. Northwestern’s Darbi Gustafson was 2-for-4 from the line in the last 30 seconds and Birks’ four charity tosses were icing on the cake.
“What a game, just a battle back and forth,” Northwestern Coach Chris Yaw said. “Two teams playing hard and competing, that’s a classy program at Concordia and I have great respect for them. A game of lots of ebbs and flows and ups and down.
“We were just tentative in the first quarter, but we made a couple plays in the second quarter that just kind of opened things up. Some people started playing forward and downhill.”
Northwestern hadn’t beaten Concordia in two seasons and fell to the Bulldogs 93-85 on Jan. 5 in Seward, Nebraska. Concordia had won nine straight since a 97-92 loss at Dordt on Jan. 2.
“That was a great battle, a grind, and we didn’t play well enough to beat a really good team,” Concordia Coach Drew Olson said. “We did a great job defensively locking down on them in the first quarter but I knew they were going to come back. I don’t know if our kids got complacent, but they turned it up in the second quarter and we couldn’t score for a while. That’s a great basketball and they’re going to be there at the end.”
Concordia (23-3, 15-3) also got 14 points off the bench from Mackenzie Koepke, who drained four 3-pointers, and 11 points from Grace Barry. Two-time All-American Philly Lammers battled four problems, winding up with eight points in 26 minutes of action before fouling out.
Balanced Northwestern had Breana Schuiteman and Taylor VanderVelde with nine points apiece, Gustafson with eight points and eight rebounds and Anna Kiel with eight points and seven rebounds.
The Red Raiders play at Briar Cliff Wednesday, while Concordia travels to Morningside.