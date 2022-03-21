 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
breaking top story
NAIA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL SEMIFINALS

Dordt advances to NAIA women's basketball championship game

Dordt vs Southeastern NAIA basketball

The Dordt University squad celebrates beating Southeastern University in semifinal action of the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship tournament played Monday, March 21, 2022, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa. Dordt won the game in the closing seconds 53-52.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY — The Dordt University women's basketball team will play for a national championship game. 

Dordt (29-8) defeated Southeastern 53-52 on Monday in the national semifinals. 

PHOTOS: NAIA Women's Basketball Championship semifinal round action

Dordt vs Southeastern NAIA basketball
Dordt vs Southeastern NAIA basketball
Dordt vs Southeastern NAIA basketball
Dordt vs Southeastern NAIA basketball
WATCH NOW: Dordt vs Southeastern NAIA semifinal basketball championships

Bailey Beckman hit the go-ahead free throw with 3 seconds left that gave the Defenders the lead and eventually the win. 

Beckman missed her second attempt, but the ball was being tipped around, and didn't allow the Fire to take a good shot as the buzzer sounded. 

Dordt junior Ashtyn Veerbeek led the Defenders with 14 points, while Karly Gustafson scored 13 points. 

Gustafson also led the Defenders with 15 rebounds while Veerbeek had 10. The Defenders out-rebounded the Fire 47-32. 

Beckman's last free throw put her at 10 points on the night. 

The Defenders shot 35 percent from the floor, while the Fire made 39 percent of their shots. 

Dordt will play the winner of the Central Methodist vs. Thomas More winner at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Tyson Events Center. 

