ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Jesse Jansma, Alec Henrickson and Chandler Brunsting combined on 6 of 8 free throw shooting in the game’s final minute and 25 seconds as Dordt College’s men’s basketball team clipped Viterbo 69-61 Friday afternoon at the Pizza Ranch Classic hosted by Northwestern College.
Coach Brian Van Haaften’s Defenders converted 15 of 17 free throws in the second half for 88.2 percent. The squad’s shooting from the charity stripe offset 34.3 percent field goal shooting in the contest.
Dordt (10-5) went on a 9-0 run while rallying from a 40-35 deficit. Zach Bussard’s 16 points off the bench included a pair of baskets in the spurt that gave the Defenders the lead for keeps, though Viterbo (8-5) rallied within two points three times and pulled within 62-61 on Cade Anderson’s basket with 2:22 left.
Jansma made his second three-point basket of the game 11 seconds later. Jansma then increased the advantage to 67-61 on a pair of free throws with 1:25 left.
Henrickson and Jansma each tallied 14 points in Dordt’s third straight victory.
Jason Tichy led Viterbo with 17 points.
Dordt will face Friends at 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon as the Pizza Ranch Tournament continues.