SIOUX CITY — For at least the next year, the NAIA Women's Basketball National Championship will remain in Iowa.

On Saturday night, inside Sioux City's Tyson Events Center, Dubuque's Clarke University Pride beat the defending national champion Saints of Thomas More (Crestview Hills, Kentucky), 63-52, in a game with at least four lead changes.

Thomas More vs Clarke NAIA championship Clarke University players celebrate after defeating Thomas More University 63-52 in the 2023 NAIA Women's Basketball Championship at the Tyson…

Early on, it seemed as if the Pride wouldn't have much to sweat as Clarke led for almost the entirety of the first half.

Pride forward Tina Ubl, who won tournament MVP, swished a three for the first points of the night, at the 8:46 mark in the first quarter, and the Dubuque squad stayed up until Thomas More junior Kelly Brenner swiped the ball on the defensive end and then iced a three with less than three minutes left in the half to give the Saints a 23-22 advantage. Ubl helped Clarke regain the lead when she nailed a short jumper with 31 seconds before the second quarter came to a close.

PHOTOS: 2023 NAIA women's basketball championship Close 1 of 28 Thomas More vs Clarke NAIA championship Thomas More's Emily Simon shoots a layup as Clarke's Tina Ubl defends her in the 2023 NAIA Women's Basketball Championship between Thomas More University and Clarke University at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, Saturday, March 18, 2023. Thomas More vs Clarke NAIA championship Thomas More's Kelly Brenner keeps the ball away from Clarke's Skylar Culbertson in the 2023 NAIA Women's Basketball Championship between Thomas More University and Clarke University at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, Saturday, March 18, 2023. Thomas More vs Clarke NAIA championship Thomas More's Alex Smith drives to the basket as Clarke's Taylor Haase defends her in the 2023 NAIA Women's Basketball Championship between Thomas More University and Clarke University at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, Saturday, March 18, 2023. Thomas More vs Clarke NAIA championship Thomas More's Zoie Barth drives to the basket as Clarke's Skylar Culbertson defends her in the 2023 NAIA Women's Basketball Championship between Thomas More University and Clarke University at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, Saturday, March 18, 2023. Thomas More vs Clarke NAIA championship Thomas More's Emily Simon dribbles down the court as Clarke's Giana Michels defends her in the 2023 NAIA Women's Basketball Championship between Thomas More University and Clarke University at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, Saturday, March 18, 2023. Thomas More vs Clarke NAIA championship Thomas More's Emily Simon takes a shot past Clarke's Emma Kelchen in the 2023 NAIA Women's Basketball Championship between Thomas More University and Clarke University at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, Saturday, March 18, 2023. Thomas More vs Clarke NAIA championship Clarke's Skylar Culbertson drives to the basket as Thomas More's Courtney Hurst defends her in the 2023 NAIA Women's Basketball Championship between Thomas More University and Clarke University at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, Saturday, March 18, 2023. Thomas More vs Clarke NAIA championship Clarke's Taylor Haase takes a shot as Thomas More's Emily Simon defends her in the 2023 NAIA Women's Basketball Championship between Thomas More University and Clarke University at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, Saturday, March 18, 2023. Thomas More vs Clarke NAIA championship Clarke's Nicole McDermott takes a shot as Thomas More's Courtney Hurst defends her in the 2023 NAIA Women's Basketball Championship between Thomas More University and Clarke University at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, Saturday, March 18, 2023. Thomas More vs Clarke NAIA championship Clarke University players celebrate after adding their name to the bracket in the 2023 NAIA Women's Basketball Championship after defeating Thomas More University 63-52 at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, Saturday, March 18, 2023. Thomas More vs Clarke NAIA championship Clarke University players celebrate after defeating Thomas More University 63-52 in the 2023 NAIA Women's Basketball Championship at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, Saturday, March 18, 2023. Thomas More vs Clarke NAIA championship Clarke University players celebrate after defeating Thomas More University 63-52 in the 2023 NAIA Women's Basketball Championship at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, Saturday, March 18, 2023. Thomas More vs Clarke NAIA championship Clarke University players celebrate after defeating Thomas More University 63-52 in the 2023 NAIA Women's Basketball Championship at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, Saturday, March 18, 2023. Thomas More vs Clarke NAIA championship Clarke's Nicole McDermott celebrates after leading the team in scoring during the 2023 NAIA Women's Basketball Championship against Thomas More University at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, Saturday, March 18, 2023. Thomas More vs Clarke NAIA championship Clarke University players celebrate after defeating Thomas More University 63-52 in the 2023 NAIA Women's Basketball Championship at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, Saturday, March 18, 2023. Thomas More vs Clarke NAIA championship Clarke University players celebrate after defeating Thomas More University 63-52 in the 2023 NAIA Women's Basketball Championship at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, Saturday, March 18, 2023. Thomas More vs Clarke NAIA championship Clarke's Giana Michels leaps for a shot past Thomas More's Maggie Jones in the 2023 NAIA Women's Basketball Championship between Thomas More University and Clarke University at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, Saturday, March 18, 2023. Thomas More vs Clarke NAIA championship Thomas More's Alex Smith keeps the ball away from Clarke's Tina Ubl in the 2023 NAIA Women's Basketball Championship between Thomas More University and Clarke University at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, Saturday, March 18, 2023. Thomas More vs Clarke NAIA championship Thomas More's Courtney Hurst goes up for a shot as Clarke's Nicole McDermott steals the ball in the 2023 NAIA Women's Basketball Championship between Thomas More University and Clarke University at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, Saturday, March 18, 2023. Thomas More vs Clarke NAIA championship Thomas More's Courtney Hurst (12) takes a shot as Clarke's Nicole McDermott (5) fouls her in the 2023 NAIA Women's Basketball Championship between Thomas More University and Clarke University at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, Saturday, March 18, 2023. Thomas More vs Clarke NAIA championship Thomas More's Zoie Barth drives to the basket past Clarke's Nicole McDermott in the 2023 NAIA Women's Basketball Championship between Thomas More University and Clarke University at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, Saturday, March 18, 2023. Thomas More vs Clarke NAIA championship Thomas More's Alex Smith reaches for a layup past Clarke's Taylor Haase in the 2023 NAIA Women's Basketball Championship between Thomas More University and Clarke University at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, Saturday, March 18, 2023. Thomas More vs Clarke NAIA championship Clarke's Giana Michels (10) leaps for a shot past Thomas More's Emily Simon (23) in the 2023 NAIA Women's Basketball Championship between Thomas More University and Clarke University at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, Saturday, March 18, 2023. Thomas More vs Clarke NAIA championship Clarke's Giana Michels prepares for a shot as Thomas More's Rylee Turner, left, and Rachel Martin, right, defend her in the 2023 NAIA Women's Basketball Championship between Thomas More University and Clarke University at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, Saturday, March 18, 2023. Thomas More vs Clarke NAIA championship Clarke University players cheer after their teammate scored a three-pointer in the 2023 NAIA Women's Basketball Championship against Thomas More University at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, Saturday, March 18, 2023. Thomas More vs Clarke NAIA championship Clarke's Skylar Culbertson keeps the ball away from Thomas More's Rachel Martin in the 2023 NAIA Women's Basketball Championship between Thomas More University and Clarke University at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, Saturday, March 18, 2023. Thomas More vs Clarke NAIA championship Clarke University players cheer after their teammate scored a three-pointer in the 2023 NAIA Women's Basketball Championship against Thomas More University at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, Saturday, March 18, 2023. 2023 NAIA women's basketball championship celebration Clarke University players celebrate after defeating Thomas More University 63-52 in the 2023 NAIA Women's Basketball Championship at the Tyson Events Center. +28 +28 +28 +28 +28 +28 +28 +28 +28 +28

Clarke reasserted itself by sinking two three-point shots in the span of 20 seconds which helped bring their edge up to 34-27 with more than seven minutes remaining in the third quarter.

"I think we just had that mindset that we wanted to get ahead. We wanted to score that next point. So every time we came out of a timeout or quarter, we wanted to get that first bucket," Ubl said.

The Pride's lead climbed as high as nine points before Thomas More began a comeback fueled by its numerous steals.

Through 30 minutes of gameplay, the Saints had 11 swipes to just two for the Pride with several of those coming when Thomas More jumped Clarke's passing lanes. From the 3:29 mark to 2:48 in the third, Thomas More had an offensive rebound and two made two-pointers, one of which came off of a stolen inbounds play by Clarke. That sequence, initiated by Thomas More's Sammi Whitman, made it a 40-34 ballgame.

"There are times where they got into a certain half court defense or they were pressing us a little more and we tried to throw it over the top for too long of a bounce pass," Clarke Head Coach Courtney Boyd said after the game.

But every single quarter, the women from Dubuque scored first which helped stymie the comeback chances for the crew from Crestview Hills.

Junior Nicole McDermott had the opening buckets of both the third and fourth quarters and, in the waning minutes, McDermott's play, on both ends of the floor, made the difference for Clarke.

After Thomas More maneuvered to within six points, with 2:05 still to go, McDermott grabbed a defensive rebound off a miss by Thomas More junior guard Alex Smith and then raced down the court to hit up a layup and put Clarke up by eight points.

"Sometimes, it's just a game of runs," Boyd said.

Thomas More vs Clarke NAIA championship Clarke's Nicole McDermott takes a shot as Thomas More's Courtney Hurst defends her in the 2023 NAIA Women's Basketball Championship between Th…

The final two points of the night came off free throws from McDermott who finished the game with 17 points, 10 rebounds and 1 assist. No other Pride player had as many points as McDermott but senior center Emma Kelchen matched her teammate in boards.

Clarke easily won the rebounding battle against Thomas More, 44-22. "Grabbing big time rebounds was the key for us," said Boyd.

After the game, Boyd referenced the hard work her team did in cleaning the glass by saying "(They) earned every single piece of confetti."

Thomas More vs Clarke NAIA championship Clarke's Giana Michels (10) leaps for a shot past Thomas More's Emily Simon (23) in the 2023 NAIA Women's Basketball Championship between Thom…

With the win in Sioux City, Clarke became the first Iowa team to capture the NAIA Women's Basketball National Championship title since the tournament began in 1981.

"It's definitely cool," McDermott said. "I'm from Iowa so it's cool that my family was able to be out here and the ones who weren't, they were all tuning in. So it's special."