SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Ciara Duffy scored 23 points to help lead South Dakota past Missouri State 85-74 in the first-ever women's basketball match up of the two schools Tuesday evening.
The Coyotes (8-1) went on a 10-0 run midway through the third quarter to break from a 45-44 lead to a double-digit one. Duffy had two 3-point shots and Chloe Lamb added two more traditional field goals to held USD go up 55-44 with 3:43 remaining in the third quarter.
Allison Arens also had a 20-point night for USD, scoring 14 in the first half. Sjerven also had 17 points and a team-high seven rebounds while Lamb chipped in 13 for the Coyotes.
Danielle Gitzen had 17 points to lead Missouri State (1-5).