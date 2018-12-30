WAYNE, Neb. | The 23rd-ranked Augustana women’s basketball team bolted to a 10-0 advantage in the game’s first four minutes en route to an 88-74 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference victory over Wayne State Sunday afternoon at Rice Auditorium.
Shelby Selland scored 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Augustana (14-1, 6-0 NSIC), which took a 40-20 lead five minutes into the second quarter. The Vikings, in the game’s first 15 minutes, shot 60 percent, which included 6 of 10 three-point shooting.
Wayne State (8-4, 3-3 NSIC) battled back from a 48-25 second-quarter deficit to go on an 18-4 run late in the first half. Andrea Larson and Kylie Hammer combined for 13 points during the run, while Halley Busse’s three-pointer pulled the hostesses within 52-43.
Augustana withstood several second-half runs that allowed the Wildcats to pull within single digits. Erin Norling’s layup pulled WSC within 71-62 with 7:19 left in the game, but jump shots 20 seconds apart from Lynsey Prosser and Janelle Shiffler began a 9-3 run that put the Vikings with a double-digit advantage for keeps.
Larson scored 16 points for the Wildcats while Busse and Hammer each added 14. Brittany Bongartz added 11 points and 11 rebounds for Wayne State, which will play at Sioux Falls Friday and Southwest Minnesota State Saturday.