Fennelly gets two-year extension at Iowa State

It seems as though all of Bill Fennelly’s old coaching adversaries in the Big 12 are moving on.

Kim Mulkey left Baylor after 21 highly successful seasons to become the head coach at LSU. Sherri Coale retired after 25 years on the job at Oklahoma.

Fennelly isn’t going anywhere. The Iowa State women’s basketball coach agreed to a two-year contract extension Wednesday, meaning he will remain on the sidelines in Ames until at least 2027.

The Davenport native already was the dean of Big 12 coaches anyway. He just finished his 26th season in Ames with his 19th NCAA tournament appearance.

But he admitted on ISU’s virtual tailgate Wednesday night that with some of the other veteran coaches departing, the league is changing.

“It’s still a great league. It’s still a league that has great coaching, great players, but we’re really blessed to be a part of it …’’ Fennelly said.

He reiterated how much he and his wife, Deb, love Iowa State.

“We love everything about it,’’ he said. “We’re honored to be part of the Iowa State family. This is home for us.’’

Iowa State athletic director Jamie Pollard said he and Fennelly worked out the contract details over dinner with their wives on Tuesday night. He said he wanted to “send a clear message to recruits, student-athletes, his staff, and our fans, that Coach Fennelly will continue leading our women’s basketball program for the foreseeable future.”

Fennelly has a record of 540-284 at Iowa State — he also won 166 games at Toledo before coming to Ames — and the future is bright.