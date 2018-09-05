VERMILLION, S.D. - South Dakota women’s basketball alumna Abigail Fogg has signed with Mersin Üniversitesi of Turkey’s TKBL league for the 2018-19 season.
Fogg spent her first professional season with the BBC Troistorrents of Switzerland. She averaged 12.3 points and 9.3 rebounds per game, shooting an impressive 53.6 percent from the floor while racking up honorable mention accolades in the Swiss Basketball League.
A native of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, Canada, Fogg graduated from the University of South Dakota in 2017 with a degree in medical biology. She scored 523 points and grabbed 265 rebounds in two seasons with the Coyotes. Fogg was all-Summit League honorable mention as a senior, averaging 12 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in league play.