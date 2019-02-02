SIOUX FALLS | Former Cherokee High School athlete Kaely Hummel surpassed 1,000 points for her career during a 22-point performance Friday night while leading the University of Sioux Falls to a 95-47 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference win over Bemidji State.
A junior guard for the Cougars, Hummel hiked her career total to 1,017 points and became the 19th player in program history to surpass 1,000. She was 5-for-8 from three-point range while topping the 20-point mark for the 11th time in her career.
Hummel entered Saturday’s home game against Minnesota Crookston ranked sixth in the NSIC with a 15.0 scoring average and first with an average of 2.4 three-point field goals per game, converting 50 of 122 chances for 41 percent for the Cougars (14-7, 8-2 NSIC).