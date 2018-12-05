Try 1 month for 99¢

SIOUX CITY – Midland handed the Morningside College women’s basketball team its second consecutive setback, 63-58, Wednesday at the Rosen-Verdoorn Sports Center.

After knocking off No. 1-ranked (NAIA Division II) Concordia on the road, Morningside (7-3, 5-3) has dropped its last two contests to Hastings and Midland.

Midland (7-4, 4-3) came into the game ranked No. 25 while Morningside was No. 8 in the latest Division II national poll.

The difference in this one was at the free throw line, where Midland made 22 of 30 compared to 4 of 8 for the Mustangs. Midland also held a sizable 45-31 rebounding advantage.

Maddie Egr scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds for the Warriors, who also got 10 points off the bench from Lexis Haase.

Morningside’s Sierra Mitchell finished with a game-high 20 points, while Sydney Hupp added 16 points and eight rebounds and Jordyn Moser 10 points.

Midland stretched a 17-15 lead after one quarter to 28-22 at halftime, outscoring the Mustangs 11-7 in the second quarter. Morningside trimmed the deficit to 42-40 entering the fourth quarter and a 3-pointer by Mitchell snapped a 44-44 tie with 8:28 left in the game.

The game was tied 49-49 when Amanda Hansen of Midland hit a 3-pointer with 4:43 left, giving her team the lead for good. Hansen added a layup two minutes later and Midland made nine free throws in the final 55 seconds.

Morningside returns to Great Plains Athletic Conference action Saturday, hosting Jamestown.

Copyright 2018 The Sioux City Journal. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports reporter

Load comments