SIOUX CITY – Midland handed the Morningside College women’s basketball team its second consecutive setback, 63-58, Wednesday at the Rosen-Verdoorn Sports Center.
After knocking off No. 1-ranked (NAIA Division II) Concordia on the road, Morningside (7-3, 5-3) has dropped its last two contests to Hastings and Midland.
Midland (7-4, 4-3) came into the game ranked No. 25 while Morningside was No. 8 in the latest Division II national poll.
The difference in this one was at the free throw line, where Midland made 22 of 30 compared to 4 of 8 for the Mustangs. Midland also held a sizable 45-31 rebounding advantage.
Maddie Egr scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds for the Warriors, who also got 10 points off the bench from Lexis Haase.
Morningside’s Sierra Mitchell finished with a game-high 20 points, while Sydney Hupp added 16 points and eight rebounds and Jordyn Moser 10 points.
Midland stretched a 17-15 lead after one quarter to 28-22 at halftime, outscoring the Mustangs 11-7 in the second quarter. Morningside trimmed the deficit to 42-40 entering the fourth quarter and a 3-pointer by Mitchell snapped a 44-44 tie with 8:28 left in the game.
The game was tied 49-49 when Amanda Hansen of Midland hit a 3-pointer with 4:43 left, giving her team the lead for good. Hansen added a layup two minutes later and Midland made nine free throws in the final 55 seconds.
Morningside returns to Great Plains Athletic Conference action Saturday, hosting Jamestown.