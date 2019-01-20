IOWA CTIY — Illinois coach Brad Underwood normally doesn’t go out to watch pregame warmups but he had heard about this Joe Wieskamp kid who played for Iowa so he decided to sneak a peek Sunday.
“I heard he was a great shooter and I’m fascinated with guys who can put the ball in the basket,’’ Underwood explained. “I watched him make 19 in a row and none of them even hit the rim. I said ‘I’m going to make myself sick’ so I stopped.’’
Nothing that happened during the ensuing two hours made him feel any better.
Wieskamp didn’t miss a shot in the game and matched a career high with 24 points as he and his teammates set all sorts of offensive milestones on the way to extending their winning streak to five games with a 95-71 rout of Underwood’s Illini at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
The 23rd-ranked Hawkeyes broke an arena record by shooting 68 percent from the field. They had 29 assists on 34 made baskets. Two different players had career highs in assists. They had three players top the 20-point mark as Isaiah Moss tossed in 21 points and Luka Garza added 20.
They shot 71.4 percent (15 for 21) from 3-point range and would have broken the school record had they not missed their last two attempts. As it is, it was the Hawkeyes’ best 3-point percentage in a game in 21 years.
“That’s being taken out behind the woodshed and getting whupped,’’ Underwood said.
“I’ve said all along that I thought Iowa was one of the top three teams in the league talent-wise. They’re experienced and a veteran team. Wieksamp … everybody knows how good a player he was in the high school ranks and he obviously has made the adjustment at a very high level.’’
The Muscatine freshman ended up making 8 of 8 shots from the field with six of them being 3-pointers. He even was seen to crack a rare smile or two as the game progressed.
“It was a lot of fun,’’ Wieskamp admitted. “When the crowd’s getting into it, you can just feel that energy.’’
In a game filled with offensive superlatives, the Hawkeyes (16-3, 5-3 Big Ten) really took control of the game early with some suffocating defense.
It was especially good during a 12-0 scoring run in which Illinois missed 11 consecutive shots and mixed in four turnovers. That allowed the Hawkeyes to open an 18-6 lead.
Another 8-0 run that was helped by a flagrant foul on Kipper Nichols pushed the margin to 15 and the Hawkeyes finished the half with a flourish when Connor McCaffery’s cross-court pass set up Moss for a corner 3 at the horn to make it 39-24.
“That first half was as bad as we’ve executed in a long time,’’ Underwood said.
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery described the Hawkeyes’ first-half defense as “spectacular.
“We were locked in and grinding hard,’’ he said. “We put a lot of attention on stopping them in transition … We got back and walled off.’’
The Hawkeyes didn’t defend quite as well after halftime but they didn’t need to because the offensive assault only intensified. They made six straight 3s over a span of little more than three minutes to further widen the lead.
Moss, who had three 3-pointers in that stretch, said he’d never been a part of a binge like that, even back in high school or the AAU ranks.
“And it made it so much better being in Carver with the fans,’’ Moss said. “They riled us up. That was so much fun.’’
Wieskamp said it reminded him of the night he scored 54 points against Bettendorf last season.
“You just kind of get into one of those zones where you feel like every shot’s going in,’’ he said.
“I’ve been struggling shooting a little bit the past couple of games so I just tried to come out and be efficient,’’ he added. “When that first shot went down, I got a lot of confidence. Guys were finding me open shots, got me going early and it kept going throughout the game.’’
Leading scorer Tyler Cook returned to action for the Hawkeyes after missing a game with a sprained ankle and he said he felt as though he was able to just ease back into things. He only attempted two shots.
“I didn’t have to do much, just run up and down the floor …’’ Cook said. “It was a lot of fun. I can just run up and down the floor and get some cardio in, just let those guys do what they do.’’
Illinois (5-13, 1-6 Big Ten) was coming off its first Big Ten win, a 95-68 thrashing of Minnesota on Wednesday, but it never recovered from a first half in which it shot only 28.6 percent from the field.
Ayo Dosunmu led the Illini with 15 points and six assists but almost all of that came in the second half after the outcome had been decided. Trent Frazier netted 12 points in the first half but never scored again, finishing just 4 for 18 from the field.
IOWA ITEMS
Streak snapped: Tyler Cook returned to the Iowa lineup after sitting out Wednesday’s game at Penn State and played 29 minutes although his streak of getting at least 15 points and five rebounds was snapped at 10 games. He finished with seven points and seven rebounds.
Moving up: Cook did move into a tie for 33rd on Iowa’s career scoring list with 1,118 points, matching Chris Kingsbury and Michael Payne. Jordan Bohannon’s two 3-point field goals moved him into sole possession of third place on Iowa’s career list with 228. He now trails only Jeff Horner (262) and Matt Gatens (239).
Assist men: Redshirt freshman Connor McCaffery established a new career high with eight assists and Isaiah Moss matched his career best with six.
Up next: Iowa’s next game is Thursday at home against Michigan State. Game time is 6 p.m. with television coverage provided by FS1.