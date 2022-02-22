GPAC basketball tournament preview: Briar Cliff men, Morningside women are the top seeded teams

SIOUX CITY — For the third time in program history, the Briar Cliff University men’s basketball team has a No. 1 seed in the Great Plains Athletic Conference tournament.

The Chargers will have home-court advantage throughout the tournament, which begins Wednesday at various campus sites around the region. They were co-regular season champions with Concordia, but a tiebreaker went BCU’s way.

The previous two times that the Chargers have been the top seed were in the 2016 and 2017 tournament.

BCU won the 2016 conference tournament, and beat current NCAA Division III school Nebraska Wesleyan in the finals.

This time around, the Chargers’ path starts with a 7 p.m. home game against Dakota Wesleyan. Even though the Tigers are 12-15 this season, one of those dozen wins came against the Chargers at Newman Flanagan Center. The Tigers have won three out of the last four meetings.

Here’s a look at the three other GPAC tournament games on Wednesday:

Morningside at Concordia, 7 p.m.

The Mustangs are the seventh seed in the tournament, and travel to Seward to face the Bulldogs.

The two teams split the season series, as both home teams came out victorious in each game.

The Mustangs beat Concordia 79-77 on Dec. 1 in Allee Gym, as senior Trey Brown made a move in the paint with two seconds left that gave his team the home win.

Brown scored 20 points that night, but the Mustangs will have to find a way to win without the big man from Gretna, Nebraska. He’s been out with a foot injury over the last few weeks.

On Jan. 19, Concordia topped the Mustangs, 83-68. Concordia went on a late first-half run to stave off the Mustangs there.

Jamestown at Dordt, 7:45 p.m.

The two teams should be familiar with one another — the two teams played one another on Saturday, which the Defenders won, 78-75.

Dordt got into a 10-0 hole on Saturday, but tied the game with 14 minutes, 56 seconds left. Dordt grabbed its first lead with 5:52 left on a Jacob Vis basket.

Bryce Coppock and Vis had 20-plus point games.

When the two teams played in Sioux Center, the Jimmies won 82-72 back in January.

Doane at Northwestern, 8 p.m.

The Red Raiders — who have the No. 3 seed — swept the Tigers in the regular season, but the game a couple weeks ago in Crete, Nebraska, came down to the wire.

Trent Hilbrands hit the go-ahead 3-pointer in overtime to snag the road win. He had a 33-point game.

The game in Orange City between the two just before Thanksgiving wasn’t as close, as Northwestern won that game 67-53.

The Red Raiders have won six straight over the Tigers, and have won 17 out of their last 20 at home against Doane.

Women’s basketball capsules

No. 8 Hastings at No. 1 Morningside, 6 p.m.

The Mustangs are again the top seed in the GPAC tournament.

They go into the conference tournament with five straight wins, and have a 25-4 record overall. Within the conference, the Mustangs won 20 out of 22 games. Northwestern and Dordt handed Morningside its two losses.

The Mustangs swept the Broncos on Jan. 12 and Feb. 12. The game at Hastings was an 82-77 game, while Morningside’s defense locked down the Broncos to 39 points last Saturday.

No. 5 Briar Cliff at No. 4 Northwestern, 6 p.m.

The Red Raiders swept the two-game, regular-season series over the Chargers. Both wins came by double digits.

The game in Orange City in early December saw the Red Raiders take a 70-59 win.

The Red Raiders then pulled away late in the fourth quarter in the contest at NFC, as Maddie Jones made key baskets in the final 10 minutes.

BCU has two players who have averaged double-digit points. Madelyn Deitchler leads the Chargers with 15.0 points per game, while Konnor Sudmann has 10.0 ppg.

No, 7 Jamestown at No. 2 Dordt, 6 p.m.

Much like the men, Saturday’s contest between the Jimmies and Defenders was a close contest up in North Dakota.

The Defenders won 77-73 in overtime over the weekend, despite trailing for a good majority of the game.

Bailey Beckman had two free throws with 1:56 left to tie the game, then Ashtyn Veerbeek tied it again with 15 seconds left on a 3-pointer.

Dordt went on an 8-0 run during overtime.

