IOWA CITY -- University of Iowa women’s basketball senior Megan Gustafson was named the Big Ten Player of the Week.
The Port Wing, Wisconsin, native led the team in points, rebounds, assists, and blocks in Iowa’s season-opening win against Oral Roberts on Nov. 9. Gustafson netted 23 points on 61.1 percent (11-for-18) shooting from the field. She pulled down 17 rebounds, including seven offensive boards. She also registered six assists, four blocks, and committed zero turnovers in 32 minutes of action.
The conference award is Gustafson’s first of the season. She broke a Big Ten single-season record last season with nine Player of the Week honors. Gustafson was also named to the conference’s weekly honor roll six times.