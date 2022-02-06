Hawkeyes defense toughens, fights off Gophers

IOWA CITY – Enough was enough.

After watching Minnesota’s Luke Loewe end the first half by intercepting a long inbounds pass, square himself up on the run and bury a buzzer-beating half-court shot, the Iowa basketball team seen enough.

“In the second half, we decided to take it to heart,’’ Hawkeye forward Keegan Murray said. “We were not going to let the guy on the other side of the ball score on us.’’

That is where things began Sunday as Iowa overcame a 38-34 halftime deficit with an effort that began on the defensive end of the court and led the Hawkeyes to a 71-59 victory over the Golden Gophers at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Iowa limited Minnesota to 7-of-30 shooting over the final 20 minutes, a 23.3-percent touch that Gophers coach Ben Johnson felt was due to the energy of the Hawkeyes.

“I don’t think they changed what they were doing much. I just felt they did what did a little harder, a little better,’’ Johnson said. “They cranked it up a notch, had a little more urgency than we did and it showed.’’

The Golden Gophers, who had hit 5-of-9 shots from 3-point range to build their first-half lead, took their first eight shots in after the break from behind the arc.

Loewe and Payton Willis hit three more in the opening minutes of the second half to help Minnesota maintain a 47-42 lead with 16 minutes, 43 seconds remaining.

But after a timeout a little over a minute later, things changed and the Golden Gophers hit just five of their final 25 shots.

Billy Taylor, Iowa’s acting head coach as Fran McCaffery remained away from the team after testing positive for COVID on Friday, reminded the team that it had been encouraged to ratchet up its defensive intensity at halftime.

“I think it took us all a little time to adjust. I’m not the normal voice the guys are used to hearing. Not playing at Ohio State after losing a couple of games, it took us a while to find our rhythm and get things going,’’ Taylor said.

But the timeout reminder turned into results that began on defense.

“The guys stepped up to the challenge,’’ Taylor said. “From that point, our defense was tough at the start of every possession, but it was enough tougher at the end. Four shot clock violations, you like to see that.’’

Two came on consecutive possessions during the midst of a 22-4 run which allowed Iowa to take control of the game.

The Hawkeyes helped themselves by turning seven second-half turnovers by Minnesota into 17 points, the first two coming on a Patrick McCaffery basket which started the Iowa run.

Murray, who finished with 24 points, 15 rebounds and a team-high three assists, followed with the next five points including a 3-pointer which pushed the Hawkeyes ahead to stay at 49-47 with 13:17 to go.

The sophomore scored nine of his points during the run, part of a game which saw him play over 39 minutes by avoiding first-half foul troubles which kept him on the bench for more than 11 minutes in each of the two losses which preceded Sunday’s win.

“I felt like those losses were my fault because I took myself out of those games with my foul problems,’’ Murray said. “I can play aggressive defensively without fouling.’’

Iowa did that as a team as it secured the victory against the Golden Gophers.

Taylor praised the on-ball defensive pressure of Jordan Bohannon and the work of Ahron Ulis in dealing with Willis as difference makers for Iowa.

Uhlis, who also hit his first 3-point basket in 13 games to extend Iowa’s lead to 56-49 with 9:39 remaining, held Willis to 2-of-7 shooting after the break.

“We came out in the second half to play defense and that turned into offense,’’ Uhlis said. “We brought more energy, had more life.’’

A basket by Uhlis finished off the 22-4 run with 6:20 play and Patrick McCaffery finished off his 18-point game with a 3-pointer that gave Iowa (15-7, 5-6 Big Ten) its largest lead at 71-54 with 3:26 remaining.

Murray’s work involved limiting Minnesota’s top scorer, Jamison Battle, to 1-of-12 shooting and a two-point game, more than 16 points below his average.

Loewe led the Golden Gophers (11-9, 2-9 Big Ten) with 19 points while Willis finished with 16.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0