COLUMBUS, Ohio — This phrase actually came tumbling out of Joe Wieskamp’s mouth at one point Thursday.
“Just another game.’’
One of the youngest, least experienced members of Iowa’s basketball team actually uttered those words when talking about playing in his very first NCAA tournament game today. But in his next breath, the freshman from Muscatine admitted that the Hawkeyes’ 11:15 a.m. clash with 22nd-ranked Cincinnati at Nationwide Arena might be a little more than that.
“Growing up, you always dream of playing in the NCAA tournament, the biggest stage in college basketball,’’ Wieskamp said. “Now that it’s finally here, it’s pretty special.’’
Iowa (22-11) has only one player — senior Nicholas Baer — who ever has appeared in an NCAA tournament game.
Baer, junior guard Jordan Bohannon and freshman Connor McCaffery also attended a lot of NCAA tournament games before they ever reached college. Bohannon had three older brothers who played in the Big Dance seven times and McCaffery was at most of the dozen previous NCAA games in which his father coached.
But for most of Iowa’s players, the first NCAA game they attend will be one in which they’ll play.
So, no, it's not just another game.
“It’s a huge stage for us all,’’ junior forward Tyler Cook said. “We’re just super excited and blessed to be in this position. And I think we’re going to take full advantage of it.’’
While the Hawkeyes are venturing into what Cook referred to as “uncharted territory,’’ the Hawkeyes all said they feel well-prepared for the moment.
“We’re used to playing on a big stage in our league,’’ Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. “We’re used to playing in big arenas, used to playing on television, so it’s a little bit different.
“With all that said, the NCAA tournament is different. We all aspire to get here. I want all my guys to have that opportunity and it’s a tremendous accomplishment. I think the key is not to be satisfied with that and play the best you can play.’’
This is a little more of a normal occurrence for Cincinnati (28-6), which won the American Athletic Conference tournament Sunday and received the No. 7 seed in the South Regional. This is the Bearcats’ ninth straight NCAA appearance.
They were surprised and delighted to be placed in the Columbus regional, little more than 100 miles from home.
“It’s basically like a home game …’’ senior guard Justin Jenifer said. “When we saw it was in Columbus, we called it backyard basketball.’’
Cincinnati, under 13th-year head coach Mick Cronin, prides itself on two things: Tough, hard-nosed defense and relentless rebounding.
“They have some qualities of Michigan State in terms of rebounding and toughness, but they’re just really active and aggressive like Illinois,’’ Iowa center Luka Garza said. “They’re just really sort of a combo of some of the good teams in our league, but they’re really unique.’’
The Hawkeyes all agreed that there is one single factor that very likely will determine the outcome of today’s game.
“Rebounding for sure,’’ Wiekamp said.
“They’re one of the best offensive rebounding teams in the country,’’ Garza said. “They beat everybody in that aspect of the game. They get three or four shots in a possession, tip it around, kick it out for a 3. That’s how they win games and they’re really, really good at that.’’
McCaffery said the Bearcats are known for their “relentless pursuit.
“They do have long-armed athletes who just go after everything and if you don’t, they’re going to get it,’’ he added. “It’s pretty simple.’’
The Bearcats are fairly balanced with five players averaging between 8 and 10 points per game, but the unquestioned star is 6-foot-5 junior Jarron Cumberland. He averages 18.8 points per game, leads the team in assists, steals and 3-point field goals, and was named the AAC player of the year.
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss said he thought Cook would get the job of defending Cumberland at the outset of the game, but said it would be a group effort, with everyone playing a role in slowing down the Cincinnati star.
The Hawkeyes enter the game with losses in five of their past six games, a stretch that dropped them from possibly being a No. 6 or 7 seed to being a No. 10.
Despite that, they feel ready.
“I’m very confident in our team,’’ Moss said. “What other people are saying right now doesn’t mean anything to us.’’