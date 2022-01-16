Hawkeyes withstand late Gophers surge

MINNEAPOLIS – Just when it looked like Iowa might enjoy a rare stress-free Sunday at Williams Arena, Minnesota had other ideas.

The short-handed Golden Gophers forced the Hawkeyes to earn every bit of their first Big Ten basketball road victory of the season, cutting a 23-point deficit in the second half to three points in the final minute before Iowa secured an 81-71 win.

“There’s no off nights in the Big Ten,’’ Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery said.

Minnesota forced that point even though a combination of injury, illness and Big Ten COVID-19 protocol left the Golden Gophers with just eight players in uniform.

And even though Iowa had opened a 63-40 lead with just under 12 minutes remaining in the game, it took a big basket by Patrick McCaffery, a critical 3-pointer by Keegan Murray and the steady stroke of Jordan Bohannon at the line in the final two minutes for the Hawkeyes to hold off Minnesota.

“It’s never easy on the road in the Big Ten, but we made the plays we needed to make when it mattered,’’ Bohannon said.

Iowa’s issues began when Minnesota switched to a zone defense and the Hawkeyes’ seemingly lost their offensive flow, something that caught coach Fran McCaffery a bit by surprise.

“We didn’t attack the zone very well and that’s something we usually do a better job with,’’ he said. “We started settling for jump shots and we weren’t hitting them.’’

On the other end of the court, the Golden Gophers were making the most of their opportunities.

When Jamison Battle hit the second of a pair of 3-point baskets with just over 5 minutes remaining Iowa’s once-stout lead had been trimmed to 72-63.

The margin was cut to 72-68 when Payton Willis hit the second of two free throws with 2:47 to go and after a Patrick McCaffery basket gave Iowa a little breathing room, Battle hit the Hawkeyes with another three to cut the Hawkeye lead to 74-71 with 1:30 remaining.

With the shot clock winding down, Murray took a feed from Tony Perkins and knocked down a 3-pointer with :58 to play that gave Iowa a six-point advantage.

“I didn’t have time to think about it. I just had to shoot it,’’ said Murray, who led the Hawkeyes with 25 points and finished with 10 rebounds. “It felt good coming off of my hand. I knew it was down.’’

Bohannon took care of the rest.

He knocked down four free throws in the final 30 seconds to turn back Minnesota’s hopes of denying Iowa its first win at Williams Arena since 2015.

“A win is a win,’’ Bohannon said. “I think you have to credit the way we started. That led to our ability to play more loose. At the end of the game, they went zone and for some reason we got more tentative but at the end of the days we still got some stops and the double-digit road win.’’

The Hawkeyes helped themselves with a 40-31 advantage on the boards and recorded 10 steals.

Filip Rebraca finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds, a point total matched by Patrick McCaffery and Bohannon.

E.J. Stephens and Battle led Minnesota with 22 and 20 points respectively with Battle scoring 12 of his 14 second-half points as in the final 8:05.

“They got going toward the end we had to hold on. This league is an incredible league,’’ Patrick McCaffery said.

Iowa put itself in a position to build a lead big enough to withstand a Minnesota comeback by limiting the Golden Gophers to one field goal over a five-minute stretch midway through the first half.

A pair of baskets by Keegan Murray extended a 14-13 lead and fueled a 15-4 run which left the Hawkeyes up 29-17 following a basket by Perkins with 7:34 to go in the half.

Back-to-back baskets by Bohannon and Joe Toussaint extended the Iowa lead to 16 with just over three minutes left in a half that ended with Iowa in control 43-27.

A 3-point basket by Bohannon pushed the Hawkeye advantage to 63-40 with 11:40 remaining before Battle found his touch.

His work from 3-point range came as Minnesota (10-5, 1-5 Big Ten) knocked down 7-of-9 shots midway through the second half.

Treyton Thompson, who had scored just one point all season, had four in less than a minute to complement Battle’s outside touch and fuel a run of seven straight points that quickly trimmed 10 points off of the Iowa lead.

“We fought through it and got the road win,’’ Murray said. “We learned you can’t take your foot off the gas pedal in this league.’’

