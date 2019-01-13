LINCOLN | Leigha Brown scored a game-high 18 points while adding a career-high six rebounds, but the Nebraska women's basketball team could not fully overcome a slow start in a 62-56 loss to Rutgers on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Brown notched her fourth double-figure scoring performance in the last five games, but Nebraska slipped to 7-9 overall and 2-3 in the Big Ten. Rutgers, which is poised to join the top 25 this week, remained the only Big Ten unbeaten in conference play by improving to 5-0 in the league and 13-3 overall.
For the game, Nebraska hit just 35.6 percent (16-45) of its shots from the field against a Rutgers team that is leading the Big Ten in both scoring defense and field goal percentage defense.
Nebraska won the battle of the boards with Rutgers, 38-28, but committed 19 turnovers compared to just 14 for the Scarlet Knights.
Ciani Cryor led Rutgers with 13 points and hit 3-of-5 threes, while Charise Wilson added 12 points on 3-of-4 shooting from beyond the arc. Carey, Guirantes and Caitlin Jenkins all added eight points for the Scarlet Knights.
Taylor Kissinger added 11 points for Nebraska.