LINCOLN - Sam Haiby scored 17 points and Hannah Whitish added 16, but Nebraska could not overcome a double-digit third-quarter deficit in an 82-78 loss to Indiana on Sunday afternoon at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
After building a seven-point lead in the first quarter, Nebraska fell behind Indiana by 12 points late in the third before rallying in a possession-for-possession game throughout the fourth period.
Trailing 58-46 with 2:30 remaining in the fourth quarter, the Huskers rallied to tie the score at 65 and again at 68 with just over four minutes left, but Indiana made enough plays down the stretch to escape with a victory.
Nebraska slipped to 5-6 in the Big Ten and 10-12 overall. The Huskers are 1-5 in conference games decided by two possessions or less after playing their 10th game of the season decided by six or fewer points. Indiana improved to 17-6 and 6-5 in the league by improving to 5-4 on the year in two possessions games.
Haiby got her 17 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the field and a 7-for-8 effort at the free throw line, while Whitish notched her sixth consecutive game in double figures with 16 points on 6-of-12 shooting. She was also 3-for-6 from three-point range.
Senior Maddie Simon gave the Huskers a spark off the bench by scoring all 12 of her points in the second half. She scored 10 points in a 7:26 span to help Nebraska erase Indiana's 58-46 lead to tie the game at 65 on Simon's three-pointer with 5:42 left. Simon also led the Huskers with seven rebounds and two steals.
Sophomore Kate Cain added nine points, six rebounds and two blocks for the Big Red, while Taylor Kissinger pitched in eight points, three boards and two assists. Former Western Christian High School standout Ashtyn Veerbeek, a freshman, contributed five points and five rebounds.
Ali Patberg led Indiana with a game-high 22 points on 8-of-12 shooting, including a three-pointer with 3:59 left that gave the Hoosiers the lead for good at 71-68. Patberg also sank 3-of-4 free throws in the final 30.6 seconds to help IU seal the win.
Jaelynn Penn pitched in 20 points and five rebounds, before fouling out with 30.3 seconds left. Penn scored five straight points, including a three-pointer, to push IU's lead to 76-70 with 2:06 to play.
As a team, Indiana hit 46 percent (29-63) of its shots from the field, including 21-of-34 (.618) combined in the second and third quarters. Indiana out-rebounded the Huskers 37-36, but Nebraska outscored Indiana 15-11 on second-chance points. The Hoosiers also won a tight turnover battle, 13-12.
Nebraska hit 44.3 percent (27-61) of its shots, but just 4-of-22 threes (.182) against the Big Ten's best three-point field goal percentage defense.
Nebraska got off to a solid start by jumping to an 8-2 lead and building the margin to 15-8 with a minute left in the first quarter. However, junior wing Nicea Eliely was whistled for her second foul with a minute left in the quarter. NU closed the first period with a 17-12 lead.
The Huskers maintained a 25-22 lead despite sophomore center Kate Cain picking up her second foul early in the second quarter, but Indiana put together an 8-0 run over a two-minute stretch midway through the period to take a 30-25 lead.
Indiana took a 36-32 lead to the locker room at the half by hitting 48.4 percent (15-31) of its first-half shots, primarily on mid-range jumpers and action to the rim.
Nebraska returns to Big Ten road action on Thursday night, traveling to Michigan.