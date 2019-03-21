IOWA CITY – Lisa Bluder isn’t playing favorites this weekend.
If the Iowa women’s basketball coach is able to win the 750th game of her career today when the eighth-ranked Hawkeyes host Mercer in a 1 p.m. opening-round game of the NCAA tournament, she knows one of her former players will be on the opposing bench for Sunday’s second-round game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Missouri, coached by former St. Ambrose player and coach Robin Pingeton, and Drake, coached by former Iowa player Jennie Baranczyk, meet in today’s 3:30 p.m. opening-round game at Iowa.
“When you coach long enough, you start running into your former players and that’s a good thing,’’ Bluder said. “It means they loved the game and they wanted to continue coaching it. That’s a terrific thing.’’
But coaching against a former player?
Bluder uses the word “awkward’’ to describe it.
A loss by the Tigers allowed Bluder to avoid coaching against Pingeton when Missouri played in the Hawkeye Classic during the 2017-18 season, but Bluder has coached annually against Baranczyk became the Bulldogs coach in 2012 and Iowa is 6-1 against Drake since that time.
“I don’t love playing against my former players, but at the same time we cheer for each other,’’ Bluder said. “All year long, we cheer for each other. It’s just that one time when you play against each other, it’s awkward.’’
Both Pingeton and Baranczyk are Iowa natives, Pingeton from Atkins, Iowa and Baranczyk growing up in Urbandale, Iowa.
Bluder, whose coaching career began at St. Ambrose 35 years ago, coached Pingeton in college where the then Robin Becker established the school career scoring record set by the 1990 St. Ambrose graduate still stands.
When Bluder left St. Ambrose after that season for an opportunity at Drake, Pingeton followed and spent two seasons as an assistant there before returning to her alma mater and coaching the Bees to a 191-76 record over eight seasons.
“Lisa opened my eyes to what coaching was all about. She gave me a great opportunity to learn as a player and a coach, first at St. Ambrose and then Drake,’’ Pingeton said.
“I’ve learned from a lot of good coaches in my career, my high school coach, Lisa, Bill Fennelly (as an assistant at Iowa State), but it was with Lisa that I gained an understanding that there is so much more to it than just Xs and Os. This all started with what I learned from Lisa.’’
Barancyk graduated from Iowa in 2004 and worked as an assistant at Kansas State, Marquette and Colorado before being named as the head coach at Drake.
“I’m where I’m at today because of what I learned from Lisa and the staff here,’’ Barancyzk said. “The love she has for the game, it’s a part of why I’m here today. … I’m proud to be an Iowa girl and I’m proud that women’s basketball matters so much in this state.’’
Bluder, who grew up in Marion, Iowa, appreciates the passion both have for the game.
She saw a potential coach as she worked with Pingeton at St. Ambrose, but wasn’t sure what the future would hold for Baranczyk as she coached her at Iowa.
“Robin was born to be a coach. When I went from St. Ambrose to Drake, she was a natural hire and she did a good job there for two years before going back to Ambrose,’’ Bluder said.
“Jennie had that same competitiveness but I could have seen her going off in a lot of directions after college and being successful. I’m glad she is coaching, doing such a good job, and has that love for the game that it takes.’’
The only other former Bluder player currently leading an NCAA Division I program is former Hawkeye Cara Consuegra, whose eighth team at Charlotte carried an 18-12 record into the WNIT on Thursday.
Both Pingeton and Baranczyk played power forward at the college level, Pingeton earning NAIA all-American honors in basketball and softball at St. Ambrose and Lillis earning first-team all-Big Ten recognition at Iowa.
“They were both pretty tenacious, both very similar as players,’’ Bluder said. “Both of them were incredibly competitive, both terrific rebounders, playing a very similar game.’’
Despite their similarities, the teams they now coach play a very different game.
Missouri has built its 23-10 record around a rock-solid defensive approach that limits opponents to 57.9 points while Drake’s 27-6 mark is fueled by a high-octane offense that averages 80.7 points.
Those traits have been constants throughout Pingeton’s nine seasons with the Tigers and throughout the seven Bulldogs teams Baranczyk has coached.
“A contrast of styles, it should be an interesting match-up,’’ Bluder said, insisting she will only be an interested bystander late this afternoon. “I’ll be rooting for them both, though.’’