IOWA CITY — The NCAA tournament selection committee really didn’t do the Iowa basketball team a lot of favors.
It seeded the Hawkeyes a little lower than the so-called bracketologists had been projecting and it also matched them against a very hot basketball team in a first-round game about 100 miles from that team’s home.
The Hawkeyes (22-11) were seeded 10th in the South Regional and will take on No. 7 Cincinnati (28-6) at 11:15 a.m. Friday in the opening round at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
But the seed, the opponent and the site really didn’t seem to bother anyone connected with the Iowa program.
“I don’t think there’s anyone that cares about that,’’ Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said when asked about his team’s seed. “Nobody.’’
And the fact that the game will be played in Cincinnati’s home state?
“That’s going to add a whole other element but at the same time it’s a neutral site,’’ senior forward Nicholas Baer said.
“I don’t think it makes that much difference,’’ McCaffery added. “They might have a few more fans in the stands.’’
The Hawkeyes view this as a chance to re-start their season after losing their last four games of the regular season and suffering a 73-52 loss to Michigan in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten tournament last Friday.
“In some ways, it’s definitely a fresh start,’’ Baer said. “Once you get to this point in the season, everybody’s 0-0. That’s how we’re approaching it. We’ve got an opportunity to play a non-conference opponent. We’ve been successful in non-conference so far and we want to keep that rolling.’’
The Hawkeyes went 11-0 against non-Big Ten opponents this season. They found things much tougher in league play.
“It’s a bar fight every night. It’s always a brawl,’’ Baer said of the Big Ten schedule. “It will be nice to play some people who haven’t been scouting us for 10 years.’’
Cincinnati comes into the game on a higher note. The Bearcats defeated top-seeded Houston in the championship game of the American Athletic Conference tournament on Sunday.
And while they are a relatively unfamiliar opponent, they play a rugged, physical style that is similar to what the Hawkeyes see in the Big Ten.
“They defend like a lot of Big Ten teams and they’ve got athleticism like a lot of Big Ten teams,’’ McCaffery said. “I would say they’re reminiscent of the teams we face a lot.’’
The winner of Friday’s game will play again Sunday against the winner of a Friday game between No. 2 Tennessee and No. 15 Colgate. Whoever comes out of that will play the following week in Louisville.
It will be the first meeting between Iowa and Cincinnati since 2005 when they also met in the first round of the NCAA tournament, in Indianapolis. Cincinnati also was the seventh seed and Iowa the 10th seed on that occasion.
The two teams also are scheduled to meet next season in a non-conference game at the United Center in Chicago.
For now, the Hawkeyes feel very good about their chances.
“We’ve seen ourselves play at a really high level this year so it’s something we know we can do,’’ junior forward Tyler Cook said. “It’s just about us playing basketball the right way, getting back to doing what we can do.’’
McCaffery gave his players Saturday off and the Hawkeyes didn’t do much Sunday except shoot and lift and watch the NCAA selection show. The real work begins Monday.
“We just need to prepare properly,’’ McCaffery said. “We have a very business-like group. They appreciate the opportunity and they know what it means and I have no question they will focus and lock into what we teach in terms of a game plan … In our league every time you play you’re playing someone really good so that prepares you for this opportunity.’’