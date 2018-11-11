IOWA CITY — It has become a pattern.
Iowa’s two biggest stars, Tyler Cook and Jordan Bohannon, do almost nothing in the first half as the Hawkeyes manage to hold a smaller-than-expected halftime lead against a better-than-expected mid-major opponent.
Then both players awaken in the final 20 minutes and lead an Iowa parade to the free throw line that produces a reasonably comfortable victory.
It happened again for the second straight game Sunday as Cook and Bohannon, getting plenty of help from Luka Garza and Nicholas Baer, came on strong in the second half to help grind out a 93-82 victory over Green Bay at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Cook had just three points and Bohannon had none as the Hawkeyes clung to a tenuous 47-46 edge at the half.
But Cook, who played less than eight minutes in the first half, scored Iowa’s first four points of the half and back-to-back 3-pointers by Bohannon gave the Hawkeyes their biggest lead of the game at 59-53.
They gradually began to add to the margin from there.
Cook, who finished with 17 points to match Garza for scoring honors, admitted he had a little added determination in the second half.
“I sat a lot in the first half because of the fouls,’’ he said. “When I came out in the second half, I just wanted to make sure I was being aggressive.’’
When the 6-foot-9 junior slammed down a dunk — off a pass from Garza — and drew a foul with 7:06 to go, he angrily stared down the Green Bay player who was prone in the lane in front of him.
Just a little bit of theatrics to get his teammates going.
“That kind of stuff gets me up, too,’’ Cook said. “It was kind of an odd game for me just because I sat for like 10 or 12 minutes in the first half. So it was almost like the start of a new game for me in the second half. Whenever I can get a big energy play like that for myself, I’m definitely going to use that to get people going.’’