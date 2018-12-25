IOWA CITY, Iowa – For the sixth time this season, University of Iowa senior Megan Gustafson has been named the Big Ten Player of the Week, the conference office announced Monday. It is the 16th award of her career.
Gustafson scored a season-high 44 points on 17-for-24 (71 percent) shooting from the field to lead the Hawkeyes to an 91-82 victory over Drake on Friday. She pulled down 14 rebounds (seven offensive) to register her NCAA-leading 10th double-double of the season. Gustafson scored 30 points (11-for-13) in the second half, including 19 (7-for-8) in the fourth quarter. She also made 10-of-14 free throws in the contest.
The Port Wing, Wisconsin, native has 2,094 career points. She needs nine points to become Iowa's all-time leading scorer. Ally Disterhoft holds the record of 2,102 points (2013-17). Gustafson became Iowa's career rebounding leader on Dec. 5. She has 1,116 career rebounds.
Gustafson broke a Big Ten single-season record last season with nine Player of the Week honors. She was also named to the conference's weekly honor roll six times.
No. 16/15 Iowa opens Big Ten play at Michigan State on Sunday, Dec. 30. Tipoff is set for 12 p.m. in East Lansing, Michigan. The contest will air live on ESPN2.