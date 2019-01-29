AMES, Iowa – No. 23 Iowa State (16-5, 6-3 Big 12) got another big night from Kristin Scott as the Cyclones left Hilton Coliseum 105-66 winners over Texas Tech (10-10, 1-8 Big 12) Tuesday night. Scott followed up her 31-point effort at Oklahoma State on Saturday with 22 against the Lady Raiders.
Joining the sophomore in double figures was Bridget Carleton (27), Madison Wise (13) and Alexa Middleton (10). The Cyclone offense shot a season-high 62.7 percent (42-of-67) from the field, including a season-best 54.5 percent (12-of-22) from 3-point range.
Iowa State's 105 points is its second of the season and 16th century in program history. It is the most since the Cyclones have finished with since notching 113 against IPFW in 2004. This is also the Cyclones' second 100-pointer of Big 12 play, the second time in program history that has happened (2000).
again, a fast start was key for the Cyclones as ISU went on a 10-0 run to start the game, led by seven points from Big 12 Player of the Week Kristin Scott. Tech struck back via strong shooting from deep, draining five first-quarter 3-pointers to cut the Cyclone lead down to as few as one at 17-16 ISU. However, Iowa State recovered and finished the quarter strong to get up 27-21 after 10 minutes.
Despite Carleton being forced to the bench with two fouls early in the second period, ISU kept it rolling, with Madison Wise's 3-pointer putting the home team up 14 at 37-23. After Scott and Carleton combined for 23 of the Cyclones' 27 first quarter points, the supporting cast stepped it up in the second with 23 to help Iowa State take a 56-35 advantage to the locker room.
It was all ISU in the third as the Cyclones were able to counter the Red Raiders' strong shooting by forcing some turnovers, eight for the quarter, as the lead grew to as many as 33 points. Carleton came back from her foul-related exile with 10 points in the third quarter.
The big lead allowed ISU to rotate the squad in the fourth quarter, as the bench helped up the advantage to as many as 49 points in the final 10 minutes.